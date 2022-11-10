ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Local vets honored by GST Boces students

By Brandon Kyc
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Veterans and active military personnel rode through the campus of GST Boces on Thursday to be honored by students and staff from the school.

The veterans boarded buses from local nursing facilities and their own personal vehicles to form a parade line at the GST Bush Campus.

Wreaths Across America looking for sponsors in Bath

Students lined the roadway outside the buildings with signs and flags waving at the parade as it passed by.

The parade ended at GST Boces, and all veterans involved were served a take-out lunch.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

