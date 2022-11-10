Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
knopnews2.com
North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police arrested a 37-year old North Platte woman early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a tree, and was found to be under the influence. Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Tabor Avenue past Memorial Park, attempted to turn left...
News Channel Nebraska
Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
KSNB Local4
Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
KSNB Local4
Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman arrested in Nebraska for having almost 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in vehicle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is in jail after Nebraska state troopers arrested her for having 950 suspected fentanyl pills, a smaller amount of methamphetamine, and several items of drug paraphernalia. Troopers arrested 30 year-old, Brittney Beeter, at 9:05 p.m. while conducting a traffic stop on...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
KSNB Local4
Another Kearney man to prison for shooting a mobile home community
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least nine years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Court records show Tyler Divan, 23, was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first degree assault. A judge Tuesday sentenced him to three to ten years on the drug charge, three to 15 years on the firearms charge and three to ten years on the assault charge.
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
News Channel Nebraska
One person critically injured in overnight house fire in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was critically injured following a house fire overnight in Grand Island. The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire in east Grand Island just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of east 8th St. GIFD Battalion Chief Ed Carlin...
KSNB Local4
Two men arrested in Grand Island vape shop burglaries
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men have been charged in burglaries at two Grand Island vape shops last month. Grand Island Police arrested 20-year-olds Malachi Jones, of Grand Island, and Layne Paczosa, of St. Paul for the burglaries at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective and Gorilla Glass on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kearney Hub
Nebraska State Patrol: North Dakota woman had almost 1,000 fentanyl pills on her
GIBBON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon, at mile marker 289. The patrol said the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man killed in plane crash tried to ‘make anyone and everyone around him happy’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol says the two men killed in a plane crash near North Platte on Wednesday were from Lincoln. Authorities identified them as 41-year-old Adam Helmerichs and 22-year-old Zachary Clausen. Helmerichs was the president of Diamond Concrete Cutting Inc. His company was key...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
NebraskaTV
Federal lawsuit filed against GI sanitation company accused of employing minors
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a sanitation company, alleging they used child labor to clean a Grand Island meatpacking plant. Federal court records say the U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Packers Sanitation, Inc. The lawsuit claims Packers Sanitation, which has an office in Grand Island, employed minors under 16 years old — one of which was younger than 14 — to work overnight more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week. Their job allegedly required them to clean the killing floor and power-driven machines, including meat and bone cutting saws, at the Grand Island JBS plant.
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0