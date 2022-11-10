ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Kearney Police Department honors good Samaritans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) -Members of the Kearney Police Department gathered on Thursday to recognize the actions by three citizens and two police officers which directly impacted the lives of others during two separate emergencies. On May 14, KPD officers were sent to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for an unresponsive man,...
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

North Platte woman crashes into tree, arrested for DUI

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Police arrested a 37-year old North Platte woman early Wednesday morning after she crashed into a tree, and was found to be under the influence. Authorities say the woman was driving south on N. Tabor Avenue past Memorial Park, attempted to turn left...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Juvenile suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Police rushed to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 281 just north of Hastings Thursday evening. The crash happened just around 5:20 p.m. when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Lochland Road and Highway 281. Fortunately, only minor injuries came from the crash. A juvenile did...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Charges dropped against former Kearney probation officer

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors have dropped charges against a former Kearney probation officer accused of having a relationship with a client and then lying about it. According to officials, 32-year-old Mara Stamp had been charged in Buffalo County Court with felony tampering with evidence and misdemeanor false reporting in a criminal matter. The charges against her were dropped Monday, but court records did not make clear why.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Former Hall County officer fights lung cancer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Friends, family, and community members gathered to support a Grand Island serviceman. They all came to Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island for Pilo Casarez’s fundraiser event. Pilo worked as a corrections officer for Hall County for 13 years, and is fighting stage four-lung cancer. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman falls asleep at the wheel, injured in head-on collision

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings police rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East South Street near the Pump & Pantry gas station. The crash got called in around 8:10 p.m., after a woman in a westbound minivan collided head-on with a nearly-stopped semi that was pulling out of the Pump & Pantry parking lot. Police believe the woman fell asleep at the wheel, causing her to cross the center line and hit the semi.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Another Kearney man to prison for shooting a mobile home community

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man will spend at least nine years in prison for his part in a disturbance last summer at a local trailer park. Court records show Tyler Divan, 23, was convicted of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and first degree assault. A judge Tuesday sentenced him to three to ten years on the drug charge, three to 15 years on the firearms charge and three to ten years on the assault charge.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two men arrested in Grand Island vape shop burglaries

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two men have been charged in burglaries at two Grand Island vape shops last month. Grand Island Police arrested 20-year-olds Malachi Jones, of Grand Island, and Layne Paczosa, of St. Paul for the burglaries at Chasing Clouds Vape Collective and Gorilla Glass on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska State Patrol: North Dakota woman had almost 1,000 fentanyl pills on her

GIBBON — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Dakota woman after finding nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Chrysler 200 that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon, at mile marker 289. The patrol said the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
GIBBON, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man convicted for misuse of social security number

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A former Grand Island man has been sentenced for misuse of a social security number. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Jose Bahena Sanchez, 63, to 10 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release. Bahena Sanchez was additionally ordered to pay $48,074.90 in restitution.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Federal lawsuit filed against GI sanitation company accused of employing minors

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a sanitation company, alleging they used child labor to clean a Grand Island meatpacking plant. Federal court records say the U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Packers Sanitation, Inc. The lawsuit claims Packers Sanitation, which has an office in Grand Island, employed minors under 16 years old — one of which was younger than 14 — to work overnight more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week. Their job allegedly required them to clean the killing floor and power-driven machines, including meat and bone cutting saws, at the Grand Island JBS plant.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota

(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
MARSHALL, MN
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy