GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A federal lawsuit has been filed against a sanitation company, alleging they used child labor to clean a Grand Island meatpacking plant. Federal court records say the U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Packers Sanitation, Inc. The lawsuit claims Packers Sanitation, which has an office in Grand Island, employed minors under 16 years old — one of which was younger than 14 — to work overnight more than three hours a day and 18 hours a week. Their job allegedly required them to clean the killing floor and power-driven machines, including meat and bone cutting saws, at the Grand Island JBS plant.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO