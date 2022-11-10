ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy:’ Summit to recognize generosity of local individuals

By Rebecca Barnabi
Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago
NBC 29 News

Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville motorcycle club is reaching out to those in-need. Members of the Freeway Disciples gathered in Tonsler Park Sunday, November 13, to give out food to the homeless. They say since it’s cold out and Thanksgiving is coming up, they wanted to offer some warm meals.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Sustainability holds final Corner Cleanup of 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday, November 13, marked the final Corner Cleanup of 2022. The cleanup was a partnership of UVA Sustainability and other university organizations. Students met at Madison Hall, where they cleaned the area for more than an hour. Corner Cleanup is expected to return in the spring.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Shenandoah introduces the HIVE with groundbreaking celebration on Veterans Day

Shenandoah University celebrated the planned renovation of the former National Guard armory located on its main campus, which will serve as the university’s new Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs, or HIVE, at a groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day. Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony, which took place in...
WINCHESTER, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter

With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area. In city schools, 57 children had no permanent address at the start of the school year – children...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Bridgewater College announces undergraduate engineering major

With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer path to their desired career outcomes. Over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top four career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College. In response to student interest, the College reworked its applied physics major curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering, which will allow students to graduate with career-ready skills necessary for the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering and automotive design.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
rewind1051.com

Report: 42-percent of “Gen Z” struggle with mental health

A new report uncovered some unsettling news in regards to mental health. According to Harmony Healthcare I-T, 42 percent of young adults belonging to “Gen Z” struggle with mental health conditions. While the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 appeared to be a major factor in the findings, Maureen Bowler,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Parks & Rec honored for improvements to Gypsy Hill Park entrance

The City of Staunton’s Parks & Recreation department was awarded by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society for the Gypsy Hill Gateway and Interpretive Signs project. Judged by a jury of its peers, Staunton’s Parks & Rec was awarded the 2021 Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): 25,001-50,000 category for the recent construction and renovations completed to the Gypsy Hill Park entranceway, historical signs behind the pumphouse and renovated spring boxes.
STAUNTON, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

The 50-by-120 foot lots of Belmont became a template for the rest of the city

Charlottesville city planner Brian Haluska chuckles when he thinks about the original 1891 plat for the Belmont subdivision. “This is what happens when someone gets out the ruler,” he said. Belmont started as a grid, divided into 50-foot-wide increments to sell off without much regard for the neighborhood’s terrain — least of all its roller coaster hills.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it

STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
HARRISONBURG, VA

