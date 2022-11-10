‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy:’ Summit to recognize generosity of local individuals

Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Groups serve food to the homeless at Tonsler Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville motorcycle club is reaching out to those in-need. Members of the Freeway Disciples gathered in Tonsler Park Sunday, November 13, to give out food to the homeless. They say since it’s cold out and Thanksgiving is coming up, they wanted to offer some warm meals.
NBC 29 News
UVA Sustainability holds final Corner Cleanup of 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunday, November 13, marked the final Corner Cleanup of 2022. The cleanup was a partnership of UVA Sustainability and other university organizations. Students met at Madison Hall, where they cleaned the area for more than an hour. Corner Cleanup is expected to return in the spring.
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah introduces the HIVE with groundbreaking celebration on Veterans Day
Shenandoah University celebrated the planned renovation of the former National Guard armory located on its main campus, which will serve as the university’s new Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs, or HIVE, at a groundbreaking ceremony on Veterans Day. Approximately 200 people attended the ceremony, which took place in...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter
With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area. In city schools, 57 children had no permanent address at the start of the school year – children...
NBC 29 News
Impact of same day voter registration Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Same day voter registration has made it easier for people to show up and cast their vote. There was a large turnout for a midterm, especially at precincts with high student population. Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell says there was a large...
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College announces undergraduate engineering major
With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer path to their desired career outcomes. Over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top four career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College. In response to student interest, the College reworked its applied physics major curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering, which will allow students to graduate with career-ready skills necessary for the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering and automotive design.
virginia.edu
After Long Hiatus, UVA’s Democrat, Republican Groups Are Speaking, Dining Again
Jack Forys is a fourth-year student at the University of Virginia and president of the College Republicans organization on Grounds, but until this semester he barely knew any members of the student-led Democratic group. “That’s definitely not the optimal situation,” Forys said. Forys may now be excused for...
rewind1051.com
Report: 42-percent of “Gen Z” struggle with mental health
A new report uncovered some unsettling news in regards to mental health. According to Harmony Healthcare I-T, 42 percent of young adults belonging to “Gen Z” struggle with mental health conditions. While the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020 appeared to be a major factor in the findings, Maureen Bowler,...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Parks & Rec honored for improvements to Gypsy Hill Park entrance
The City of Staunton’s Parks & Recreation department was awarded by the Virginia Recreation and Park Society for the Gypsy Hill Gateway and Interpretive Signs project. Judged by a jury of its peers, Staunton’s Parks & Rec was awarded the 2021 Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): 25,001-50,000 category for the recent construction and renovations completed to the Gypsy Hill Park entranceway, historical signs behind the pumphouse and renovated spring boxes.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
The 50-by-120 foot lots of Belmont became a template for the rest of the city
Charlottesville city planner Brian Haluska chuckles when he thinks about the original 1891 plat for the Belmont subdivision. “This is what happens when someone gets out the ruler,” he said. Belmont started as a grid, divided into 50-foot-wide increments to sell off without much regard for the neighborhood’s terrain — least of all its roller coaster hills.
NBC 29 News
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
Augusta Free Press
Three Notch’d Road set to present four Western Noël concerts beginning Dec. 2
Three Notch’d Road: The Virginia Baroque Ensemble continues its 2022–23 season with Western Noël: French, Dutch, British & Belgian with public concerts in Waynesboro, Keswick and Richmond running Dec. 2-5. The performances will take place:. Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.: St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 301...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
‘Unite the Right’ white supremacists buy Twitter verification
Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer, two white supremacists responsible for racially-motivated violence in Charlottesville in 2017, have regained Twitter verification under new rules instituted by CEO Elon Musk.
Augusta Free Press
Wood, Lee likely to be elected in Waynesboro: Canvass to declare winners on Monday
More numbers are in, and the writing may be on the wall for incumbent Ward D Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter. As you may recall, Republican challenger Jim Wood was up by 21 votes on Election Night over incumbent Sam Hostetter in Ward D. In Ward C, Kenny Lee was up 57 votes over Republican nominee Jeremy Sloat.
WHSV
Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion found safe
State police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store.
