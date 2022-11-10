‘Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy:’ Summit to recognize generosity of local individuals

With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer path to their desired career outcomes. Over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top four career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College. In response to student interest, the College reworked its applied physics major curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering, which will allow students to graduate with career-ready skills necessary for the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering and automotive design.

BRIDGEWATER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO