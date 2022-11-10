Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/10-11/13: Native Veterans Celebration, Spirit Park Grand Opening, and Art on the Avenue

Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
macaronikid.com
Light Displays to Brighten Your Winter Nights
It's not yet Thanksgiving, but with the sun setting earlier and the weather getting colder, soon many light displays will open for the season. Here is a guide to several of the best holiday light displays in our area. We've separated options by location and noted prices and if the display is one to walk through or drive through.
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in Maryland, DC and Virginia | Nov. 11-13
WASHINGTON — This weekend, take time to get into the season's spirit with more Christmas markets popping up around town, enjoy live music, stargaze or try out new foods at the farm and across the DMV. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
The Silver Line Opens Next Week. Here’s How Its 20-Year Development Changed Northern Virginia
The Silver Line was formally approved back in 2004 and the region certainly has grown in leaps and bounds since that time. But Metro’s new line in Northern Virginia super-charged areas of Fairfax and Loudoun counties that were previously suburbs or even rural fields. For a closer look at...
mymcmedia.org
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
fox5dc.com
Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast...
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
NBC 29 News
Nona’s Italian Cucina wins Made in Virginia award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nona’s Italian Cucina has been awarded the 2022 Made in Virginia award for its pasta sauce. The magazine received more than 200 entries from all across Virginia. Nona’s Italian Cucina is a Charlottesville small business that all started in Italy in 1990. Owner Yvonne Cunningham...
Washingtonian.com
A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette
Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
Four Red Line Stations To Close This Weekend
Four Red Line stations will be closed for maintenance this weekend, Metro has announced. The Red Line will operate every 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Fort Totten. Due to switch replacement, there will be no service at the Takoma, Silver Spring, Forest Glen, Wheaton, and Glenmont stations. Free shuttle buses will be provided.
mocoshow.com
Two Separate Robberies of Montgomery County Fast Food Restaurants Occurred on Thursday Night
Two fast-food establishments in Montgomery County were robbed on Thursday night, according to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh. The first occurred at approximately 7:20pm at the KFC/Taco Bell on Blair Road, just east of Georgia Avenue, in Silver Spring. A male armed with a handgun obtained an unknown s sum of cash. The second robbery occurred at Popeyes on Lockwood Drive, just off of Columbia Pike and New Hampshire Ave in White Oak. An unknown sum of cash was obtained at gun point.
WUSA
VERIFY: DC is flooding more often
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The remnants of Nicole brought a lot of rain to our region, and while it wasn’t too destructive this time around, the DMV is no stranger to tidal flooding. That has some people wondering:. THE QUESTION:. Are floods happening more frequently in our area?
Washingtonian.com
A Whole Lot More E-Scooters Are Coming to DC
Under new guidelines, DC will allow for the expansion of its electric scooter fleet to 20,000 next year. Right now, scooter companies Bird, Lime, Lyft, Skip by Helbiz, and Spin are operating electric-scooter-rental businesses in the District, with each allowed to keep a fleet of 2,500 scooters, for a total of 11,770 scooters currently zipping around the city. Just one private company—JUMP by Lime—is renting electric bikes, with 2,500 bikes in operation.
Wbaltv.com
TS Nicole: How much rain in Maryland? And, when?
Meteorologist Ava Marie tracks Tropical Storm Nicole as it passes through Florida and shows how much rain we should expect Friday. By the time the storm reaches Western Maryland, it will be down to a remnant tropical depression, but systems like this that track to our west typically bring us a few hours of blustery weather. The highlights:
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
WSET
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
fox5dc.com
Maryland teacher awarded $27K for innovative teaching program
A Maryland teacher was awarded $27,000 Thursday for her innovative teaching idea. Leann Holden-Martin works at Charles H. Flowers High School in Springdale. She won the first-place award in the annual Voya Unsung Heroes Program.
Wbaltv.com
Tornado watch issued in parts of Maryland as remnants of Nicole move through
|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @ChelseaWeather | @MelserWBAL. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Friday in parts of Maryland as the remnants of Nicole move through. The watch...
