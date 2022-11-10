What a year it's been! It's been 16 months since MotorTrend took possession of our long-term 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Since that time, well, what's the line from Annie? It's been a hard knock life for our big, red truck. From day one, our poor Ram TRX has been put away wet. From towing a 392 Charger to a dragstrip, to being (nearly) overloaded and made to drive from Michigan to North Carolina, to covering 7,700 miles completely off-road across the country, to getting its face busted up by an electric truck, to towing horses, to being treated as a sports car, these past 16 months and 27,488 miles are among the toughest any of our long-termers has ever faced. But hey, it's a truck, ain't it? It was built to be beaten up.

