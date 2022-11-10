Read full article on original website
Related
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i First Test: They Make ’Em Like They Used To
BMW has long taken the "one sausage, different lengths" approach to developing and building vehicles. Traditionally, the automaker has taken a single design language and stretched it across an entire product lineup. Now, BMW is rethinking its identity. Its most recent products range from models with avant-garde styling like the XM super-SUV and flagship 7 Series sedan to more conservatively designed cars like the redesigned 2 Series and updated 3 Series.
MotorTrend Magazine
How Hyundai—Our 2023 SUV of the Year Winner—Became the World's Hottest Automaker
Hyundai is on fire right now. We just named its Ioniq 5 our 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year. It's growth has been steady and relentless for decades, following a path well worn by Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mazda, Subaru, and Mitsubishi. It's easy to think we've seen it all before—and we have. Mostly. But Hyundai's next chapter looks strikingly different from that of its Japanese rivals.
MotorTrend Magazine
Wait, Is the Next-Gen Toyota Prius Actually Kind of Hot?
It's been announced that there's a new Toyota Prius coming, and the next-generation hybrid will make its big debut on November 16, likely as part of the 2022 Los Angeles auto show festivities. Usually, the impending debut of a new Prius might elicit crickets—in the hybrid's more than two decades on sale in America, it has become a sort of punching bag, pigeonholed as a dorky but efficient runabout for people who care far more about the environment or value than driving something interesting. But just look at the teaser image of the next Prius furnished by Toyota, and that may all soon change.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Porsche Macan Electric Prototype First Look: Inside the Upcoming Electric SUV
We may have come to understand "PPE" as one thing (personal protective equipment) over the past two-plus years, but back in 2018 when Porsche and Audi began developing their own PPE, it meant something entirely different. Four years later, the two Volkswagen Group brands' new Premium Platform Electric modular EV architecture is finally almost ready for prime time. While Audi was the first to preview what PPE would look like underneath the A6 E-Tron concept, Porsche invited us to check out the new PPE platform itself and also showed us the early workings of the new 2024 Porsche Macan Electric prototype.
MotorTrend Magazine
This Japanese Touring Car Inspired Civic Sedan Build Took Just 8 Months
Finding your way to a fully operational build destined for competitive track use after a complete tear down takes time. Doing it in about eight months while maintaining a full-time job and some form of sanity is all but impossible, but Eric Kutil found a way. The truth is, he had to. His success on the track in his former build was undeniable and had it not been for a single miscalculation in the heat of competition, this 1992 Honda Civic sedan that oozes spicy JTCC vibes would've never happened.
MotorTrend Magazine
2021 Ram 1500 TRX Yearlong Review Verdict: Too Much of a Great Thing?
What a year it's been! It's been 16 months since MotorTrend took possession of our long-term 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Since that time, well, what's the line from Annie? It's been a hard knock life for our big, red truck. From day one, our poor Ram TRX has been put away wet. From towing a 392 Charger to a dragstrip, to being (nearly) overloaded and made to drive from Michigan to North Carolina, to covering 7,700 miles completely off-road across the country, to getting its face busted up by an electric truck, to towing horses, to being treated as a sports car, these past 16 months and 27,488 miles are among the toughest any of our long-termers has ever faced. But hey, it's a truck, ain't it? It was built to be beaten up.
MotorTrend Magazine
Riding in Porsche's GT4 E-Performance Electric Race Car: Nothin' to Worry About
Car enthusiasts often point to sound as the reason they won't consider an EV for their personal car. Range and/or charging times are likewise often cited to explain EVs' unsuitability for motorsports. Porsche aims to set the record straight. Its Mission R concept showed enthusiasts what an electric race car could look like, while the new GT4 E-Performance—essentially an electric 718 Cayman GT4—aims to showcase electric race car performance. We've driven the Mission R, and now we've ridden shotgun in the new GT4.
MotorTrend Magazine
Which Automakers Have Stopped Advertising on Elon Musk's Twitter?
If you haven't been on social media for the last month or so, congratulations! But also you may have missed out on some pretty big news. Tesla CEO and perpetual controversy magnet Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter and immediately started making changes that raised eyebrows. In addition to laying off thousands of staffers without much warning, he's also been tinkering with Twitter's verification system which has confused users and resulted rampant impersonation of brands, notable people, and even Musk himself.
MotorTrend Magazine
How Lexus Joined the MCU in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
For decades auto brands have entered partnerships with movie and television studios in an effort to make sure their products get in front of as many eyes as possible while being associated with characters that resonate with pop culture. There are few things bigger in pop culture right now than the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and Lexus is leveraging it to put a spotlight on the RZ 450e—the brand's first BEV—as part of a co-promotion with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MotorTrend Magazine
Sailun ERANGE EV Tire Test: Rolling In a Model 3 On Sailun’s New EV Tire
EV drivers, have you noticed there are more people using public charging stations? And sometimes you have to wait to use a DC fast charger? It seems more and more EVs are hitting the road. So in an effort to cater to the ever increasing number of EV drivers who need new tires when they finally wear out, tire maker Sailun has developed its first EV-specific tire, the ERANGE EV.
MotorTrend Magazine
The InEVitable Podcast Episode 22: Stellantis Head of Design Ralph Gilles
Big fish alert: On this week's episode of the InEVitable, Ed Loh and I sit down with the chief design officer of Stellantis, Ralph Gilles. As you might know, Ralph is a rockstar in the design world, rising to fame when the 2005 Chrysler 300 was met with both commercial and critical success. From there he went on to head up Chrylser's skunkworks team SRT, and then became vice president of design for Dodge. When Chrysler merged with Fiat to form FCA, Gilles was appointed head of design, a title he has retained throughout the merger with Peugeot. Now running things at Stellantis, Gilles is responsible for the designs of 16 brands, ranging from Jeep to Citroën to Maserati.
MotorTrend Magazine
1974 Chevy LUV Rockcrawler Built for the Rubicon and Beyond
Jake Shurtleff's 1974 Chevy LUV rockcrawler is what happens when a Chevy guy wants a trail machine in Toyota-like package size. Jake worked with Chris Sparks and Alex Anderson at Rock Hound Off Road to build this LUV into the ultimate rockcrawler, with a wish list of high-end components. We crossed paths with Jake on the trails, where he showed us just how well his 1974 Chevy LUV rockcrawler worked. Read on for more details.
MotorTrend Magazine
Meet ‘Dark Knight,’ Kevin Hart’s Custom 1987 Buick Grand National
Perhaps the ultimate in unboxing took place at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. That's where actor/comic/auto-enthusiast Kevin Hart saw his new custom car for the first time. The great reveal was of his 1987 Buick Grand National, built by Salvaggio Design and designed by Sean Smith, the same duo behind another of his famous rides, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner.
Comments / 0