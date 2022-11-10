Read full article on original website
METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of Katie Quackenbush and was seeking $40 million in damages - $10 million in actual damages and $30 million in punitive damages.
Woman forced to watch as 2 beat her dog to death, Lubbock Police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were investigating after it was reported that two unknown suspects beat someone’s dog to death, according to a police report. According to the police report, City of Lubbock Animal Control Services was investigating after the dog that was killed bit someone on November 3. The injuries were severe and required […]
Lubbock man in stolen truck from Shallowater tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record. According to an affidavit, […]
Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit
The Hale County Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, released new information Wednesday about the theft of his law enforcement unit, which happened Tuesday afternoon.
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
Lubbock man hospitalized after assault with hammer, suspect arrested
Lubbock Police released information about an assault with a hammer which happened in the 2100 block of 31st Street.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Man arrested after assaulting Lubbock Police officer, report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Valles, 34, was arrested after he assaulted a police officer who tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a pickup truck, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. On Saturday, LPD was called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at 5:46 p.m. According to a police […]
