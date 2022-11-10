ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
