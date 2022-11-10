Read full article on original website
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
brownsnation.com
Studs & Duds From Browns Loss To Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns encountered a very talented and well-coached Miami Dolphins team in Week 10. The loss was a painful one, but there are still a couple of studs and plenty of duds for the Browns in the game. Here they are, in no particular order. 1. Stud: Nick Chubb.
brownsnation.com
Browns Announce Roster Moves, Injury Updates For Sunday
Kick returns have not been a strong point for the Cleveland Browns during Kevin Stefanski’s tenure. And it’s not for lack of trying as multiple free agents and draft picks dropped back for Mike Preifer’s unit over the years. But one of the team’s best-looking options returns...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/13/22)
It is Game Day in Week 10, Sunday, November 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns escaped cold and snowy Ohio for the sunshine of South Beach, Florida. The Browns take on the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Game Day edition of Browns Nation news...
brownsnation.com
Cleveland Browns Vs. Miami Dolphins Score Predictions
The (3-5) Cleveland Browns matchup with the (6-3) Miami Dolphins in week 10 of the NFL season. The Browns enter this matchup coming off a big win against the Cincinnati Bengals. Let’s take a look at our writer’s bold predictions for this Sunday’s matchup. Writer: Wendi Oliveros.
brownsnation.com
3 Losses Already Haunting The Browns In 2022
The Cleveland Browns entered the 2022 season knowing that Deshaun Watson wouldn’t play until Week 13. However, the team acquired a solid backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and also added receiver Amari Cooper. All Cleveland had to do was get through a soft early schedule before handing off the...
brownsnation.com
Will The Browns Have Interest in Jerry Tillery?
On the surface, it looks like there is another “Andrew Berry Special” available via waivers on Monday. Jerry Tillery is a former first-round draft pick who fell short of expectations with his first team. And he happens to be a defensive lineman, a position the Cleveland Browns could...
brownsnation.com
3 Players Who Stood Out In Browns Loss To The Dolphins
Once again, it was a Sunday filled with pain and disappointment for Cleveland Browns fans’. In what felt like a must-win game against the Miami Dolphins, the Browns were embarrassed, getting carves up on the ground and through the air en route to a 39-17 loss. Despite the lackluster showing...
brownsnation.com
Are Browns Fans Taking Jacoby Brissett For Granted?
With the Watson era quickly approaching in Cleveland, now seems like a good time to look back on what Jacoby Brissett provided the Browns during his starting tenure. In eight games started for the Browns, Brissett has posted 1,862 passing yards to go along with a 7/5 touchdown to interception ratio.
