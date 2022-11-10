Read full article on original website
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Ruled Out For Saturday’s Game Against Charlotte Hornets
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets because of ankle injury. It marks the third straight game Herro will miss. VITALS: The Heat and Hornets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after just facing each other on Thursday in a, 117-112, overtime win. Last season, Miami swept the series, 4-0, and has now currently won six-straight against Charlotte. The Heat are 72-46 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 42-18 in home games and 30-28 in road games ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Tyler Herro (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable. For the Hornets, LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Cody Martin (quard) are out.
Report: Miami Heat’s Max Strus Rumored In Trade For Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat are so desperate at power forward they may consider trading one of their key pieces in order to fulfill the void. Max Strus could be a potential trade asset in the Heat's pursuit of Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. According to NBA insider Ian Begley of SNY Sports, the Heat have made contact with the Suns.
Lakers News: L.A. Reportedly Remains Open To Trade For Bojan Bogdanovic
It seems that your Los Angeles Lakers remain interested in veteran Detroit Pistons stretch four Bojan Bogdanovic, after outreach to his former club, the Utah Jazz, ultimately did not yield a fruitful trade over the summer. Although Bogdanovic inked a two-year, $39 million contract extension with Detroit last month, Jake...
Dallas Mavs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks (6-5) will look to put an 0-2 Eastern Conference road trip behind them when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers (9-3) on Saturday. There are not many teams that pulled off as strong of a start to the season as the Portland Trail Blazers. They are coming off a 106-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, while Jerami Grant (27) and Anfernee Simons (23) combined for 50 points.
76ers vs. Hawks: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers have a busy weekend ahead of them. After getting Friday off, the Sixers are set to return to the court on Saturday night to face the Atlanta Hawks for the second time this week. After Saturday’s game, the Sixers will be back on the floor Sunday night to face the Utah Jazz.
Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle praises new head coaches of Indiana Fever and Indianapolis Colts
It's been a busy week in Indianapolis as two professional sports franchises hired new coaches. The Indiana Fever brought in Christie Sides to guide the team through their rebuild while the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday to reignite the roster after a 3-5-1 start. Pacers assistant general manager Kelly Krauskopf...
Lakers News: L.A. Now Tied For Worst Start In History Of Team
The happy times are slowly slipping away for the Lakers as the team lost five games in a row for the second time this season. The 2-10 start to the season also ties for the worst start in the history of the franchise, a phrase many didn't expect to say coming into the season.
76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Sunday
After getting off to a hot start this week with a victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, the Philadelphia 76ers paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks for their lone road game on Thursday. Although the Sixers teased a possible comeback after a rough start, they were unsuccessful. With...
