Trumbull County, OH

CBS Philly

Car accident in Mercer County injures several people

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened.   Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash. The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over. The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads.  The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off.  Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured.  CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County

EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
EAST SPARTA, OH
WFMJ.com

Semi crashes on I-80 eastbound at Route 11 in Austintown

Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a crash in Austintown on I-80 eastbound lanes involving semi-trucks near state Route 11. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene. I-80 Eastbound is down to one lane and a semi is on its side. OSP tells 21 News that the driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to control.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An award ceremony was held for unsung heroes in the Warren community. The event was called “Power to the People” and was organized by Swag Sisters. Some people who received awards were from churches, education and our very own Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley.
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

Rainiest Day in Nine Months

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not quite the three inches we anticipated, but a nice impact on drought conditions in the area. 1.42 inches of rain was measured at the CAK weather station on Friday. There was a two-inch report out of Canal Fulton. And there were...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Mahoning Valley Irish Festival holds holiday craft show

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday. It was at the B&O Banquet Hall in Youngstown. There were about 30 craft vendors featuring a variety of Irish-themed items. Live fiddle music filled the halls during the show.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WYTV.com

Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A First News viewer’s discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem. Diane King is the chief humane officer with the Animal Welfare League. She said...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

