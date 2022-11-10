Read full article on original website
Related
Man, dog displaced after Akron house fire
A man and his dog were displaced after a house fire in Akron on Saturday.
Car accident in Mercer County injures several people
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- An early morning car accident in Mercer County has reportedly injured several people. Police are investigating the scene and say it's pretty early in the investigation to determine precisely what happened. Multiple police units are investigating what led to this early Sunday morning crash. The crash was so significant, traffic lights and trees were knocked over. The city is on the scene Sunday morning removing the branches and clearing the roads. The area between South Stockton Street and Armory Drive remains blocked off. Meanwhile, sources tell CBS3 this crash, involving multiple cars, happened just around 2 a.m. on East State Street. Six to eight people were injured. CBS3 is still waiting to learn about any potential fatalities, the ages of the victims and the extent of injuries.
cleveland19.com
Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County
EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
Lane reopened on SR 8 in Summit County
A crash on State Route 8 in Summit County is causing a traffic back up early Friday morning.
OSHP investigating fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway. The […]
WFMJ.com
Semi crashes on I-80 eastbound at Route 11 in Austintown
Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a crash in Austintown on I-80 eastbound lanes involving semi-trucks near state Route 11. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene. I-80 Eastbound is down to one lane and a semi is on its side. OSP tells 21 News that the driver of the semi was issued a citation for failure to control.
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
WYTV.com
WKBN reporter honored at Power to the People Awards
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — An award ceremony was held for unsung heroes in the Warren community. The event was called “Power to the People” and was organized by Swag Sisters. Some people who received awards were from churches, education and our very own Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley.
cleveland19.com
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning. Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
Tree falls on car in NE Ohio with driver inside
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A tree fell on an occupied truck in Cleveland Heights on Friday morning. It happened at Yellowstone Road and Monticello Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. when a man was driving down the road. The tree fell and crashed through the top of his truck, leaving him trapped. A FOX 8 […]
whbc.com
Rainiest Day in Nine Months
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not quite the three inches we anticipated, but a nice impact on drought conditions in the area. 1.42 inches of rain was measured at the CAK weather station on Friday. There was a two-inch report out of Canal Fulton. And there were...
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
Lanes reopened on I-90 E after car, fire truck crash
The center lane is closed at I-90 East just before Chester Avenue following a crash Saturday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Transportation reported.
WYTV.com
Mahoning Valley Irish Festival holds holiday craft show
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Irish Festival hosted its first Christmas in Killarney craft show on Sunday. It was at the B&O Banquet Hall in Youngstown. There were about 30 craft vendors featuring a variety of Irish-themed items. Live fiddle music filled the halls during the show.
explore venango
Local Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 157
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a rollover crash that occurred on Friday morning on State Route 157. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 11:03 a.m. on Friday, November 11, on State Route 157, south of Old Kahle Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 25-year-old Matthew T. Miller, of Cranberry.
WYTV.com
Feral cat colony in Liberty sign of much larger issue
LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A First News viewer’s discovery of a feral cat colony outside an apartment complex in Liberty has tapped into what animal shelter officials say is a much larger problem. Diane King is the chief humane officer with the Animal Welfare League. She said...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man indicted after humane agents find starved dog at his South Side home
A warrant has been issued for a Youngstown man after humane agents found the remains of a dog chained in the back yard of his South Side home. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging 25-year-old Lamont Thomas with violating Ohio’s law concerning companion animals.
Youngstown woman charged with OVI after Route 224 crash
OSP was called to the area near South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
Wild turkeys are making themselves at home in Northeast Ohio’s suburbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Humans aren’t the only creatures that feel at home living in suburbia. Wild turkeys – like whitetail deer before them - are finding life can be cozy in the land of bird feeders and backyard gardens. Completely driven from Ohio more than a century...
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 11, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments Thursday:
Comments / 0