FMX 94.5

Can You Believe This Gorgeous Restaurant is Located in a Small Texas Town?

Texas is full of amazing food all across the state. We have iconic Tex Mex, barbeque, and so much more that is to die for. While small towns throughout the Lone Star state have their hidden gems, most exceptional and travel-worthy establishments are often found in the larger cities like Dallas, Austin, San Antonia, and Houston. However, that isn’t always the case.
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Nebraska Woman Fails Miserably at Trying to Make Fun of Texas Icons

Many people like to visit Texas. Some actually think that we still travel by horse and tumbleweeds roll through our towns on a daily basis. Oh wait, that's West Texas. We welcome anyone to visit our great state. However, we do ask that you learn certain things before visiting. Like how to pronounce certain cities correctly or just accept that we will say "yes ma'am" and "no ma'am" or learn that we can take a joke but when you start getting disrespectful, we will rightfully call you out for it.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

What was the coldest night in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in February […]
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Cat of the Weekend: Nugget at Austin Animal Center

Little six-month-old Nugget is ready for his new home. Nugget came to Austin Animal Center as part of a group of cats from a feral colony, but is the last one left. He is undergoing clicker trainer and learning to be brave! Nugget does have only one functioning eye, but doesn't let it stop him from being sweet and playful.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas’ system of reservoir showed a slight increase in water levels Thursday, compared to a week ago. The Texas Water Development Board updated its data, showing all the state’s reservoirs combined put the state’s water supply at slightly higher than 68% capacity.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

One of Austin’s Best Barbecue Restaurants Is Opening in Lockhart

Essential Austin barbecue spot Terry Black’s BBQ is opening a third location in smoked meat capital of Texas Lockhart. The new restaurant will open at 900 North Colorado Street on Monday, November 14. The Lockhart location of Terry Black’s will offer the same menu as the Austin and Dallas...
LOCKHART, TX
myfoxzone.com

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Re-released documentary explores the greatest Texas musician you've probably never heard of

What do Guy Clark, Hank Williams, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, ABBA, and Freddy Fender all have in common? Apart from being icons in their own right, each legend's name has at one time or another been in the same sentence as one Texas musician you may have never heard of. Why? One documentary, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove explores this and more, and it's available to stream again this week. "Has San Antonio lost its soul? Has Austin lost its groove? Dough Sahm is the answer," reads a recent release for the documentary ahead of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer runs from San Antonio to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin Police Department corporal ran across Central Texas in just over 19 hours all to fulfill a personal goal. "It was quite the adventure," Cpl. Benjamin Mewis said. It was quite the 80-mile adventure from the Alamo in San Antonio to the Capitol steps in Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay

Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that the state of Texas loves doing, especially in the sports world, but it seems this concept goes beyond scoring goals and scoring a huge boost to Texas Lottery players’ bank accounts. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from...
