Dolly Parton this weekend was presented with the Bezos Award for Courage & Civility by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez. The $100 million prize recognizes “leaders who aim high, find solutions and who always do it with civility,” said Sanchez. The money is granted “to direct to the charities that (recipients) see fit.” Bezos said Parton “embodies these ideals so thoroughly; she gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible.” Receiving the award, the country superstar exclaimed, “Wow! Did you say $100 million? When people are in a position...

