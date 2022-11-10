Read full article on original website
If you look around social media or talk to them privately, plenty of so-called “elder millennials” have mixed feelings about that term. While millennials were once the subjects of a million over-heated think pieces about how they were killing the workforce, also too sensitive about everything, but also going to save us all, all that baggage has now been dumped on Generation Z.
Dolly Parton Receives $100M Courage & Civility Award From Jeff Bezos – Watch
Dolly Parton this weekend was presented with the Bezos Award for Courage & Civility by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez. The $100 million prize recognizes “leaders who aim high, find solutions and who always do it with civility,” said Sanchez. The money is granted “to direct to the charities that (recipients) see fit.” Bezos said Parton “embodies these ideals so thoroughly; she gives with her heart. What she’s done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible.” Receiving the award, the country superstar exclaimed, “Wow! Did you say $100 million? When people are in a position...
Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.THANK YOU, @SADIESINK.THANK YOU, @DYLANOBRIEN.THANK YOU,...
‘Tulsa King’: Sylvester Stallone’s New Gangster Series Is Surprisingly Goofy
Taylor Sheridan is television’s reigning macho melodramatist, and Tulsa King fits neatly alongside his Yellowstone and The Mayor of Kingstown as another soapy crime drama led by a marquee movie star. In this case, that’s Sylvester Stallone, who in his debut small-screen role demonstrates that even at 75 he’s got more charisma than most.
