Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Tampa Bay's Cameron Brate (neck) questionable in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (neck) is listed as questionable for Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks. After three full practices, Brate's potential return from his neck injury is currently in question. In a matchup versus a Seahawks' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Cade Otton to see more snaps if Brate remains inactive.
numberfire.com
Colts return to Matt Ryan in Week 10; Sam Ehlinger to the bench
The Indianapolis Colts will start Matt Ryan at quarterback for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts made the shocking decision two weeks ago to bench Ryan and replace him with Sam Ehlinger, but it now seems that with former head coach Frank Reich gone, Ryan has been reinstalled at quarterback. He'll face off against a Raiders defense that has struggled to prevent their opponents from scoring.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) not spotted on field for pre-game warmups
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was not seen on the field for pre-game warmups ahead of Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Allen is officially active but was not on the field for pre-game warmups. He has yet to be seen on the field today, despite his active status. Case Keenum warmed up with Buffalo's wide receivers during pre-game.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) available for Week 10
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is available for Week 10's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Landry has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Week 10's clash with the Steelers. It will be his first game since Week 4. Our models expect him to see 5.1 targets against Pittsburgh.
numberfire.com
Matthew Stafford (concussion) questionable for Rams' Week 10 matchup
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) is questionable to play in Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford's status is currently in question after head coach McVay stated his quarterback is "making good progress" while in concussion protocol. Expect John Wolford to start under center if Stafford is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Rapoport:Ryan Tannehill (ankle) expected to play in Titans' Week 10 matchup versus Denver
According to Ian Rapoport: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is expected to play in Week 10's game against the Denver Broncos. While Tannehill is currently listed as questionable, the Titans' quarterback is reportedly expected to return from his two absence with an ankle injury. In a tough spot against a Broncos' defense ranked first (10.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Tannehill to score 12.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Buffalo's Josh Allen (elbow) questionable in Week 10
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) is listed as questionable for Week 10's game against the Minnesota Vikings. After three missed practices, Allen is still considered questionable to play in Week 10. Expect Case Keenum to make his first start this season if Allen is inactive versus a Vikings' team allowing 19.1 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Fowler: Rams' John Wolford 'set to start' in Week 10 'barring drastic change'
According to Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford is currently expected to start in Week 10's game against the Arizona Cardinals. With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, Wolford is expected to make his first start under center this season against an Arizona defense allowing 21.7 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Deon Jackson (knee) out for Colts' Week 10 matchup versus Raiders
Indianapolis Colts running back Deon Jackson (knee) is ruled out for Week 10's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jackson will sit in Week 10 after he missed all of this week's practices with a knee injury. Expect Jonathan Taylor to play a lead role in the Colts' backfield versus a Raiders' team allowing 23.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Leonard Fournette (hip) doubtful to return in Week 10
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is doubtful to return to the team's Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fournette was playing into the fourth quarter of the game, so it's unclear whether his "doubtful" tag is related to the amount of time remaining in the game, or to the severity of his hip injury. We'll have to wait to find out just how serious the injury is, but his absence should open up additional opportunities for Rachaad White as the team's primary ball carrier.
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) ruled out Sunday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry was listed questionable due to left ankle injury management, and he has subsequently been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect more work for Cam Thomas on the wing.
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Cory Joseph for inactive Cade Cunningham (shin) on Friday
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Joseph will make his second start this season after Cade Cunningham was held out with shin soreness. In 26.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joseph to score 21.8 FanDuel points. Joseph's projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) downgraded to questionable Sunday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Simmons is a late add to the injury report - just 45 minutes before scheduled tipoff - due to left knee soreness. Keep an eye on his status as 9:30 p.m. ET approaches.
numberfire.com
Cory Joseph (hip) questionable for Pistons Monday night
Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Joseph is delaing with left hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) reportedly intends to play Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is going to warm up with the intention of playing Saturday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Ball has been out all season to this point as he recovers from a sprained ankle suffered in preseason. However, it seems as though he is currently lining up to take the court versus Miami. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Wilks: Carolina's P.J. Walker expected to start in Week 11
According to interim head coach Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to start in Week 11's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Walker is expected to make his sixth start this season after his victory in Week 10. On 106 attempts this season, Walker is currently ranked 26th...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is still dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, and as a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Monday's contest. Our models currently project Dedmon...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Kristaps Porzingis (groin) on Saturday, Anthony Gill to bench
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (groin) is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Utah Jazz. Porzingis will make his 12th start this season after sitting out one game with a groin injury. In 32.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Porzingis to score 42.0 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 21.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Alec Burks (conditioning) ruled out for Detroit on Saturday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. After playing 25 minutes in his season debut on Friday, Burks has been ruled out of action on the second leg of the back-to-back set due to return to competition reconditioning. In 25...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) doubtful for Saturday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Gibson continues to deal with a neck injury and is not expected to play on Saturday after drawing the doubtful designation. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
Comments / 0