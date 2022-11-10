Read full article on original website
Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
HOUSTON — A Houston teacher has been charged with injury to a child after police said she dragged a 5-year-old across concrete. An employee with Houston Independent School District first reported the incident after watching the assault on video on Nov. 3. Around 10:44 a.m. a surveillance camera at...
Man shot during possible robbery at motel in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot during a possible robbery, according to Houston police. It happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday at a motel near the Gulf Freeway and Santa Elena Street, which is near Sims Bayou. We're told police were responding to...
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
WATCH: Pet Python Saves Owner From Attempted Robbery
A pet ball python is credited for saving a young woman’s life after two men attempted to steal the animal at gunpoint. Ariel Giron told KPRC 2 in Houston that she was attacked while trying to sell her snake, Chompers, on the southeast side of the city. The Incident...
easttexasradio.com
Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion
The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.
Deadly hit-and-run crash in Montrose under investigation, police say
HOUSTON — Two people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in the Montrose area, according to Houston police. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on West Dallas Street between Montrose Boulevard and Waugh Drive. Investigators said a Maserati and a...
2 men in body armor claiming to be HPD, kick in family's front door during deadly home invasion, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men in body armor kicked in a family’s front door claiming to be Houston police officers during a deadly home invasion robbery at a Katy-area home late Thursday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened just before 11:30 p.m. at...
coveringkaty.com
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found with gunshot wounds in SW Harris County, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – The body of a man has been found with gunshot wounds in southwest Harris County, officials report. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 14800 block of Lindita Drive near Highway 6. Authorities say the man appeared to be...
Virginia sailor who flew to Houston to kill pregnant girlfriend sentenced to life without parole
HOUSTON — A Virginia sailor, convicted of killing his Houston-area girlfriend after learning she was pregnant, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, Marcus Levail Murphy flew to Houston for three hours on Feb. 24, 2015,...
WAFB.com
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away
HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston elementary school teacher faces assault charges after an incident in which she allegedly dragged a 5-year-old student across the ground. Fany Saldana, 5, is struggling to find joy in her life after her former teacher, 44-year-old Jenny Dominguez, allegedly assaulted her Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary. Witnesses say the teacher’s behavior was irrational and out of control.
Click2Houston.com
Passenger shoots his driver in the hand while aiming at another vehicle during road rage shooting, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot by the person sitting in his passenger seat during a road rage altercation in northwest Houston, authorities say. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the road rage incident took place between two vehicles in the 5000 block of Kleinbrook near the Tollway.
cw39.com
ICYMI: Woman fight off robber, constable charged with indecency with child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera. Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try...
Texas Teacher Accused Of Grabbing 5-Year-Old Student's Hair, Dragging Her
The incident reportedly stemmed from the student not wanting to throw a fork away.
Texas Attorney Accused of Drugging His Wife to End Her Pregnancy
Imagine the one person you are supposed to be able to trust above all others trying to take the life you made together. That's what happened to a Houston, Texas woman, and the story is hard to believe. Not only is it a horrific crime, but it's also something that...
Chompers the python sent would-be thief running in botched robbery attempt, police say
A Texas teenager accused of trying to steal a ball python named Chompers at gunpoint was charged with aggravated robbery, court documents obtained Thursday show. The 17-year-old was booked Wednesday on two counts and is being held at the Harris County Jail, jail records show. The teen allegedly displayed a...
Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife's drinks
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife's drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy.Mason Herring, a 38-year-old Houston attorney, was indicted on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person, under charges handed up last week by a Harris County grand jury. Court records show he was originally arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond.Nicholas Norris, an attorney for Herring, declined to immediately comment Thursday.Prosecutors told Houston television station KTRK that the baby was born prematurely but was healthy and well.According...
fox26houston.com
59-year-old north Houston woman attacked, jugged after being followed home
HOUSTON - A 59-year-old woman in northeast Houston is now trying to heal after she was followed home, attacked, and dragged while she had her purse violently stolen. Her son spoke with FOX 26 anonymously. "She’s doing better right now, the big thing is she’s dealing with a lot of...
news4sanantonio.com
Family of four stab clerk after attempted robbery
HOUSTON - Police say the family of four tried to rob the store after stabbing and beating the store clerk late Wednesday night. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Spears and Walters road at the Shell gas station on Houston's Northside. According to the Houston Police Department, the four...
