Effective: 2022-11-14 08:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Faribault; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Martin; Nicollet; Rice; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated freezing drizzle is possible once the snow is over this evening, mainly along the I-90 corridor.

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN ・ 55 MINUTES AGO