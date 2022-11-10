ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State SAF Lathan Ransom “All Over The Place” In Win Over Indiana

Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom showed why he was recently named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back with his performance in Saturday’s 56-14 win over Indiana. Ransom, a junior from Tucson, Ariz., finished the game with nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1.5...
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Wright State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After opening up their 2022-23 season with an upset loss to Bellarmine, the Louisville men's basketball program will try and earn their first win of the Kenny Payne era this weekend when they host Wright State. Here are a couple of the more significant storylines to follow...
