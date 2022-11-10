KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Indiana women's basketball will have its first true test of the season Monday night as the No. 11-ranked Hoosiers take on No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville. "Some people have picked them to be a Final Four team, so it's a great challenge for us," Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO