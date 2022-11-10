Read full article on original website
What are the best fireplace TV stands and do they use a lot of electricity?
There's nothing like cozying up by a fireplace and watching a movie on a cold winter's night. But not everyone has the luxury of having a fireplace in their home. Modern technology has now made it possible to have realistic-looking fireplaces that not only give off heat but also provide storage and a place to hold your TV.
Delight DIYers with these interesting holiday gifts that make and fix things
Every family has one. You know, that person that's always making things and fixing things. The one that people turn to when they want something repaired or a job done. Either way, here's a compilation of twelve of the best gift ideas for people who like to make and fix things. From basics like screwdrivers to advanced items such as 3D printers, this list is perfect for both those starting out on their repair journey, to those old hands who have been at it for years.
Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Score a Roomba for $290 -- over 55% off
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. As you attempt to wade through the sea of...
Black Friday Samsung deals: Galaxy phones, TVs, and more on sale now
I always say that you should be a fan of the product, not the brand. But when a brand makes electronics for virtually all facets of life, it's hard to run against the grain. Korean electronics maker, Samsung, has been churning out quality tech for decades, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, and appliances that live in households worldwide.
Best early Black Friday security camera deals 2022: $40 off Arlo Pro, $60 off Google Nest
As someone who uses in-home security cameras to check on my cats while I'm away, I can say with full confidence that it gives me great comfort to see my boys sleeping on their favorite comfy blankets via security cam. Security camera prices can run in the hundreds, and that's before the monthly subscription.
Miss Prime Day? See the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon right now
Looking for the best Amazon deals this Black Friday? Even though it's still a few weeks away, if you look closely, you can find some amazing early deals. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the Black Friday lines.
This smart temperature mug is the hottest gift of the holiday season
For many, the day does not start without a hot cup of coffee. Even if you're more of a tea person, you've likely experienced the dreaded taste and mouth feel of a lukewarm beverage that was once full of life. Sure, you could microwave the coffee or tea to give it a second chance, but that often warms the mug itself more than what's contained.
The 12 best fitness gifts this holiday season
Buying holiday gifts can be stressful because the pressure is on to buy a gift that won't disappoint. A good place to start is usually by thinking about a person's interests and narrowing it down from there. Does someone on your shopping list enjoy fitness, wellness or working out? If so, a novelty gift that can enhance their exercise experience will make the perfect gift.
The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart
Black Friday is one of the best opportunities to pick up discount gifts and gadgets before the holidays. The major shopping event will take place on Friday, Nov. 25 -- the day after Thanksgiving. Many major US retailers launch Black Friday sales with thousands of discounts on clothing, electronics, and more.
Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230
Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
Drone deal alert: Save $45 on Contixo's F24 Pro GPS drone
Drones are one of the coolest new gadgets to hit the market in recent years – and if you're looking to save some money and try one out, you're in luck. Wellbots dropped the price of the Contixo F24 Pro GPS drone from $300 to only $255, saving you $45. To sweeten the deal, we have an exclusive code to save you an additional 5%.
Lamzu Atlantis gaming mouse review: The most important discovery in ages
For me, gaming mice can sometimes feel homogenous, like every shape's been made, every feature tried. But, just as my jaded tech reviewer heart was withering from this malaise, the Lamzu Atlantis arrived. Not only does it feature a legitimately original shape, but it packs a jaw-dropping weight and top-end...
Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
The year has seemingly flown by, and it's the holiday season once again. After receiving an Apple Watch for Christmas last year, I can't imagine living without one. Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. With constantly upgraded smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more.
How to collaborate on Google Keep lists and why you should
Google Keep has been my note-taking app for some time now. It's simple, effective, and works with both web browsers and mobile devices. With Google Keep, I can save quick thoughts, add lists, add images, format text, pin notes to the top, and even collaborate with notes. That's right, my...
Windows 11 Task Manager gets major revamp with this 'most requested feature'
Microsoft has rolled out important updates to Task Manager in Windows 11, the window that lets users peer into active processes on their PC. The key change to Task Manager is process filtering, one of the most highly requested features by users, but the update also includes some nice visual changes, including a Task Manager-specific dark mode setting.
Microsoft has a new idea to make meetings a little more awful
I sit in my fair share of Microsoft Teams meetings. Sometimes, even an unfair share. Mostly, I find Teams perfectly functional, if occasionally unintuitive. But I sit, listen, and try to resist talking as long as I can. Somehow, though, the meetings I sit in are generally simple affairs. There's...
Black Friday TV deals: Save hundreds on Samsung, Sony, and LG TVs
Televisions are always a hot-ticket item in Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. And this year is no different. While we have to wait another week or two for Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, many online and in-store retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target have early deals you can take advantage of. And if you're willing to buy a 2020 or 2021 model, or bundle a TV and sound bar, you can save up to $2500 on upgrades for your home theater.
Fiido X electric bike review: The best-looking e-bike I've tested in years
The Fiido X folding electric bike is the best-looking e-bike I have tested over the past few years, and I've had a blast riding it on the roads and trails of Colorado. Earlier this year Fiido discovered that its first version of the Fiido X had a faulty frame. That part of the bike was redesigned, those models were recalled and replaced, and I've been riding a Version 2 model. It handles hauling around my 242-pound frame flawlessly and feels rock-solid.
