tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Two doctors plan urgent care clinic at Horn Rapids
An urgent care clinic and other medical services are planned for Richland’s Horn Rapids residential neighborhood. A pair of physicians employed by Kadlec Regional Medical Center will privately develop the 1.5-acre property on the north side of Clubhouse Lane into a medical complex under terms of a deal pending with the city of Richland.
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
ifiberone.com
Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden
WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
One Dead, Father & Son Missing in Canoe Tragedy in Grant County
Recovery efforts continue after a deadly canoeing accident in Grant County. One child is dead, another is hospitalized and their father and brother are missing. The canoe accident happened Friday night at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge near Warden. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:. The father, age 32,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Tourism: Managing the destination experience
Yakima Valley Tourism is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 business, community and nonprofit members. We lead the charge for growing and cultivating tourism for all the communities in the Valley. Organizations like ours are recognized as destination marketing organizations, or DMOs. I’ve advocated for many years that the...
610KONA
Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail
Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
nbcrightnow.com
After 1,002 days BFHD officially ending COVID response
KENNEWICK, Wash.- After 1,002 days, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) is officially ending its COVID-19 response. The BFHD will continue to provide community guidance and answer any questions relating to COVID-19. COVID vaccines will also still be available through medical providers and pharmacies. According to a press release, over the...
Chronicle
Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months
Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
Richland father arrested for negligence, manslaughter in drowning of one-year-old
RICHLAND, Wash. — When detectives found an alleged pattern of negligence, they arrested the father of a one-year-old child who drowned in a bathtub in late October. According to investigators from the Richland Police Department, officers and medics from the Richland Fire Department rushed to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on October 28, 2022 following reports that a one-year-old child might...
Yakima Herald Republic
Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima
A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Participation in local labor force has declined but has now stabilized
What’s at stake over a once obscure economic measure – the labor force participation rate? The quick answer: A lot for the current and future economy of the greater Tri-Cities. Machines and robots are replacing labor in some occupations. But growth of an economy still largely depends on...
nbcrightnow.com
Two people in the hospital after and RV fire in Kennewick Saturday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 11:00 a.m. to an RV fire in Kennewick. The fire off W. Bonnie Ave sent two people to the hospital after their RV caught on fire Saturday morning. According to Kennewick Deputy Fire Chief Michael Heffner, their injuries could be life...
Beloved Kennewick Thrift Shop Announces Closure After Eviction
Kennewick Thrift Store To Close After Receiving Eviction Papers On Vets Day. One of Kennewick's beloved thrift stores is closing its doors after it was served eviction papers on Veteran's Day. Ironically and sadly that thrift store is Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store located on Colorado Street in Kennewick near the...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Bird, Richland School Board member, announces he's running for WA governor
In a YouTube video, Semi Bird says, "UNITED WE STAND-TOGETHER WE CAN. It's a NEW DAY in Washington! The people of this state are ready for accountable leadership that brings positive change for all. We are stronger and more effective when we work together as Washingtonians to find solutions with action."
KING-5
Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
nbcrightnow.com
Veterans Warehouse Thrift shop closing in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. - On Veterans Day a locally owned thrift shop called Veterans Warehouse Thrift Shop was served with a 72-hour eviction notice. Thad Lawson Jr. the owner of the thrift shop who is a veteran himself says: "this is the worst Veterans Day of my life." Lawson sold clothes,...
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO warns of text billing scam
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
Update | 8-year-old girl dies and her brother is critical after Kennewick RV fire
Firefighters used a chainsaw to get inside the motorhome to rescue the younger child.
Son Runs Over Mom in Moses Lake Thursday
Police in Moses lake say a 42-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital after being run over by a car driven by her son. The crash was reported after midnight Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the intersection of Harris Rd NE & Alma Rd NE in Moses Lake at about 1:00 am Thursday.
Tri-City Herald
Controversial Richland school board member announces bid for Washington governor in 2024
A controversial school board member from the Tri Cities announced his bid for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race Friday amid a Veterans Day crowd of supporters at the Legislative Building in Olympia. Misipati “Semi” Bird told the crowd of about 60 that he will run as a Republican.
