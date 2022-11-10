ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Two doctors plan urgent care clinic at Horn Rapids

An urgent care clinic and other medical services are planned for Richland’s Horn Rapids residential neighborhood. A pair of physicians employed by Kadlec Regional Medical Center will privately develop the 1.5-acre property on the north side of Clubhouse Lane into a medical complex under terms of a deal pending with the city of Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden

WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
WARDEN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Tourism: Managing the destination experience

Yakima Valley Tourism is a nonprofit organization with more than 300 business, community and nonprofit members. We lead the charge for growing and cultivating tourism for all the communities in the Valley. Organizations like ours are recognized as destination marketing organizations, or DMOs. I’ve advocated for many years that the...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail

Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

After 1,002 days BFHD officially ending COVID response

KENNEWICK, Wash.- After 1,002 days, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) is officially ending its COVID-19 response. The BFHD will continue to provide community guidance and answer any questions relating to COVID-19. COVID vaccines will also still be available through medical providers and pharmacies. According to a press release, over the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Family Continues Search and Outreach for Yakima Boy Missing Two Months

Fall was a special season for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia of Yakima, who has been missing two months this week. He enjoyed shopping for pumpkins, wearing Halloween pajamas and ringing doorbells during neighborhood trick or treating. "This year it was really hard to walk into the store and see those pumpkins...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland father arrested for negligence, manslaughter in drowning of one-year-old

RICHLAND, Wash. — When detectives found an alleged pattern of negligence, they arrested the father of a one-year-old child who drowned in a bathtub in late October. According to investigators from the Richland Police Department, officers and medics from the Richland Fire Department rushed to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on October 28, 2022 following reports that a one-year-old child might...
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Saturday vigil planned for missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima

A vigil is planned Saturday for an Indigenous teen who is missing from Omak but has ties to the Yakima area. The vigil for Esmeralda "Kit" Mora, 17, will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Moxee Park in Moxee, according to the event created by the Finding Kit Facebook page. It's open to the public and organizers will provide some drinks, light snacks and candles. A few of Kit's friends are set to attend and may speak, along with family.
YAKIMA, WA
KING-5

Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Veterans Warehouse Thrift shop closing in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash. - On Veterans Day a locally owned thrift shop called Veterans Warehouse Thrift Shop was served with a 72-hour eviction notice. Thad Lawson Jr. the owner of the thrift shop who is a veteran himself says: "this is the worst Veterans Day of my life." Lawson sold clothes,...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO warns of text billing scam

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
News Talk KIT

Son Runs Over Mom in Moses Lake Thursday

Police in Moses lake say a 42-year-old woman is being treated at a hospital after being run over by a car driven by her son. The crash was reported after midnight Thursday. Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the intersection of Harris Rd NE & Alma Rd NE in Moses Lake at about 1:00 am Thursday.
MOSES LAKE, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy