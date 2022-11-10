ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden and Xi to Have ‘Candid’ Convo at First In-Person Meeting

By Asta Hemenway
 3 days ago
Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty

After many phone calls, President Joe Biden is preparing to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping at their face-to-face presidential meeting on Nov. 14, the White House announced Thursday. According to The Hill, Biden said previously that the leaders will toss out their “red lines” to find out “whether or not they conflict with one another.” The two are set to have their “candid” talk, with Biden calling it a “conversation,” during the Group 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and will cover testy topics like Taiwan’s safety, human rights, and what China’s “harmful economic practices.” According to The Hill, a senior administration official said Biden and Xi, who just secured a third term presidential term for the next five years, would “judge one another for themselves and hear one another’s priorities and attention directly.”

