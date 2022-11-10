Read full article on original website
After Quiet Sunday, A Snowy and Frigid Blast of Weather is Heading Chicago's Way
Sunday should be a relatively quiet day on the weather front for the Chicago area, but some big changes are on the way, including snow and frigid temperatures looming in the forecast. Before all that arrives, Sunday will dawn with partly sunny skies across the area, and that will remain...
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Last day of warmth before cold returns
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be a warm November day! Thursday's highs rise to the 70s with partly cloudy and breezy conditions. After the one-day warmup, temperatures drop to the 40s and 30s Friday.Temperatures keep falling to the 20s by Saturday morning.
When Does Winter Officially Begin?
With significantly colder temperatures, earlier sunsets and preparations for the holiday season, many are starting to wonder when winter officially begins as the weather begins to play the part. While cold temperatures seem like they're here to stay in the Chicago area, with NBC 5 Storm Team's forecast projecting highs...
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
When Will Chicago's ‘Official' Christmas Tree Be Lit Up? What to Know About its Upcoming Debut
Holiday tunes have begun on the radio, seasonal items have started popping up on store shelves, and some people have already started putting up and decorating Christmas trees. The city of Chicago will soon follow suit by getting its own tree ready for the holidays. This year's "official" Christmas tree,...
At Least 16 Hurt, 3 Critically, After Semi Slams Into Chicago High School Hockey Team's Bus
More than one dozen people were injured, three critically, after a semi slammed into a school bus carrying a Chicago high school hockey team on Saturday night in northern Indiana. Authorities say the junior varsity hockey team from Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep High School was traveling back to their...
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa Attends Sunday's Bears-Lions Game
Ex-Blackhawk Marian Hossa attends Sunday's Bears game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A special Chicago guest was present at Soldier Field on Sunday for the Bears-Lions game. Ex-Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa showed up to the game on Sunday with a Bears sweatshirt. Hossa, 43, spent the last eight...
Doctors Urge Vaccinations as Respiratory Viruses Circulate Ahead of Holiday Season
Health officials across the Chicago area are urging people to get vaccinated ahead of the colder weather, especially with cases of RSV and the flu rising. "This 'tripledemic'… what we’re calling it right now involves three viruses," explained Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Saint Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team Involved in Indiana Bus Crash, Injuries Reported
Members of Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep's hockey team have been taken to hospitals following a school bus crash in northern Indiana, according to a team coach. The collision was reported Saturday evening at Center Street and U.S. 30 in Warsaw, Indiana. Saint Ignatius College Prep's Wolfpack Junior Varsity hockey...
Union Leaders Call for Harsher Penalties After Incident on Chicago-Bound United Flight
After a woman was accused of shoving a flight attendant during a confrontation onboard a United Airlines flight to Chicago on Sunday morning, union leaders are pressing for federal action to increase punishments amid a surge in confrontations. According to eyewitnesses, a woman was on a plane flying from San...
6 Chicago-Area Counties Under Elevated COVID Alert Level. Here's What That Means
Six Chicago-area counties are now under an elevated COVID alert level, with new mask recommendations taking effect. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cook, DuPage, Lake, McHenry, Will and Grundy counties are now all under the "medium community level" for COVID. Under CDC recommendations for counties at...
cta president
Accounts impersonating the head of the Chicago Transit Agency have surfaced on Twitter, according to the CTA. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the CTA said two recently-launched accounts that are purporting to be President Dorval Carter Jr., don’t belong to him. “Any information issued by those accounts is not official CTA information,” the agency said in a tweet. “The...
Semi Driver Charged With OWI After Crash Involving St. Ignatius College Prep Hockey Team
A semi driver has been charged with operating while intoxicated after slamming into a school bus carrying a Chicago high school hockey team on Saturday night in northern Indiana. The driver, identified as a 58-year-old New York resident driving for a company out of New Jersey, is being detained as...
10 Observations: Nikola Jokić, Nuggets Pick Bulls Apart in Rout
10 observations: Jokić, Nuggets pick Bulls apart in rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following three off nights and two days of practice, the Chicago Bulls had an opportunity to notch a signature win at the United Center Sunday night, facing a Denver Nuggets team finishing up an arduous road trip.
Bulls Follow Demoralizing Home Loss With Damning Postgame Comments
Bulls' LaVine on Nuggets: 'They were playing harder' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh, for the days when the conversation focused on the Chicago Bulls being the only team in the NBA without a clutch victory, going 0-6 in games within five points or less with 5 minutes to play.
UPDATE: Missing Woman Reunited With Family in Palos Heights
A woman with autism who was reported missing in Palos Heights has been found safe and reunited with family, authorities said. Police in south suburban Palos Heights are asking for help to find a missing 18-year-old woman with autism who was last seen Sunday night, authorities said. In a Facebook...
Veterans Day: What's Open and Closed, Deals, Soldier Field's Connection to the Holiday and More
The federal holiday of Veterans Day, which honors living veterans who served in the military, dates all the way back to 1919. The holiday grew out of the commemoration of Armistice Day, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. It was to have been the end of “the war to end all wars.”
Chicago Police Seek Suspects in At Least 11 More Hyundai and Kia Vehicle Thefts
Chicago police have issued an alert warning of 11 additional thefts involving Kia and Hyundai models as thefts involving vehicles from both manufacturers, spurred in part by a social media challenge, continue to occur across the country. In a community alert, Chicago police said in incidents between Nov. 4-9, multiple...
