Jay-Z Reminds Fans Who The GOAT Is With Photo Of His Grammys

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago
Jay-Z is reminding the culture who the greatest emcee of all time is, and Young Guru is helping spread awareness. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), Guru, Hov’s long-time audio engineer, took to Instagram to show some love to his “big homie.”

Young, née Gimel Androus Keaton, uploaded a picture of the proud father sitting on a mauve couch wearing all-black with white sneakers.

The rapper, legally known as Shawn Carter, is seen drinking from one of his Grammy awards, surrounded by a gaggle of other accolades and trays full of assorted berries, biscuits, and other snacks. Of his 24 Grammys, 20 made an appearance in the snap.

Keaton, 48, took a moment to pay homage to Carter’s legacy and gave a little insight into how a conversation with The Blueprint 2 emcee could “refocus your entire life.”

“It’s crazy how one 5-minute convo with HOV can refocus your entire life. I appreciate you Big Homie. My anchor is strong,” Young Guru expressed. “For motivational purposes only. But this is my real life!”

In other Hov-related news, Juelz Santana recently spoke about the businessman and Cam’ron’s tense relationship during the Roc-A-Fella days.

The Harlemite spoke with DJ Vlad about the recurring “tension” between the two rap icons, ultimately leading to the Diplomats dipping out on the Roc.

“The world pretty much saw a lot of the tension that was going on. Jay and Cam never really —I’m not gonna say ‘got along,’ because it’s a weird word, ‘never got along.’ We not kids, but they had a funny relationship,” Santana articulated.

“They never really clicked and meshed too well to where it felt we were truly Roc-A-Fella artists, if that makes sense. Dame [Dash] always showed us that love. We just never felt we were truly welcome over there.”

Jay Z watches performers onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

