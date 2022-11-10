ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

theadvocate.com

Sheriff's office seeks help identifying victim of Lafayette shooting

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Detectives are asking for help to identify the victim in an overnight homicide. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Malapart Road after midnight Saturday after a report of an illegal discharge of a firearm. A Hispanic man, believed to have been between 20 to 30 years old, was found dead from a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Two suspected drug dealers arrested in separate Iberville busts this week

IBERVILLE PARISH - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested this week in a pair of unrelated drug busts, including one on I-10, in Iberville Parish. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the first arrest was made Tuesday. Marco Godinez, 34, was taken into custody after deputies stopped him on I-10 and found he had $200,000 worth of cocaine.
wbrz.com

Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish

wbrz.com

Juvenile injured in Morgan City after drive-by shooting; 4 suspects arrested, one at large

MORGAN CITY - Police arrested four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left a juvenile hospitalized Tuesday night. An officer with the Morgan City Police Department reportedly saw gunfire from a vehicle in the area they were patrolling shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The officer chased the vehicle and believes five suspects got out and fled on foot. Four of the suspects were arrested, but as of Wednesday morning, one was still at large.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56

Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting

One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
ABBEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
