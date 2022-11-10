Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Sheriff's office seeks help identifying victim of Lafayette shooting
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Detectives are asking for help to identify the victim in an overnight homicide. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Malapart Road after midnight Saturday after a report of an illegal discharge of a firearm. A Hispanic man, believed to have been between 20 to 30 years old, was found dead from a gunshot wound.
Lafayette Deputies Try to Identify Homicide Victim, Can You Help?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting death happened just after midnight this morning, but they have no idea who the victim is. A call was made to 911 to report that a shot was heard in the 700 block of Malapart Road. Deputies went to the location to...
wbrz.com
Bank robber arrested after October heist on Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man accused of stealing an unknown amount of money from a bank on Bluebonnet Boulevard in October. The robbery unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank near the intersection of Bluebonnet and Perkins Road. Kyrek Webster reportedly walked into the bank and passed the teller a note reading "Give Me All Hundreds in the drawer, I have a gun."
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after stolen gun, money and more found during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Tuesday, November 8. The traffic stop took place after a detective noticed that the driver of an Infiniti sedan was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the vehicle was Reiquawhn Allikke Washington,...
Franklin man sentenced to over nine years for drug and firearm charges
A Franklin man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges.
wbrz.com
Two suspected drug dealers arrested in separate Iberville busts this week
IBERVILLE PARISH - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested this week in a pair of unrelated drug busts, including one on I-10, in Iberville Parish. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the first arrest was made Tuesday. Marco Godinez, 34, was taken into custody after deputies stopped him on I-10 and found he had $200,000 worth of cocaine.
wbrz.com
Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say
GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville suspect arrested on drug charges in Assumption Parish
A suspect from Prairieville was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop near Napoleonville. According to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 40-year-old Dennis Pena Molizone was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and speeding. A patrol deputy reportedly noted...
brproud.com
Prairieville man arrested after K-9 uncovers drugs during traffic stop
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop over the weekend. The deputy allegedly saw Dennis Pena Molizone, 40, of Prairieville, commit a traffic violation. Molizone was asked some questions and “during the interview, the deputy noted several factors consistent...
wbrz.com
Juvenile injured in Morgan City after drive-by shooting; 4 suspects arrested, one at large
MORGAN CITY - Police arrested four suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that left a juvenile hospitalized Tuesday night. An officer with the Morgan City Police Department reportedly saw gunfire from a vehicle in the area they were patrolling shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. The officer chased the vehicle and believes five suspects got out and fled on foot. Four of the suspects were arrested, but as of Wednesday morning, one was still at large.
33-year-old man sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl, other drugs, guns in prison
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl, heroin, and possession of a firearm while in prison according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to DOJ, Ashton Matta, 33, is a convicted felon in possession...
Deputies investigate fight following Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that broke out between high school football players on Friday, Nov. 11. According to deputies, the fight began as the players were shaking hands following the Plaquemine vs. Jennings football game. As of...
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56
Police in Louisiana Suspect Impairment and Speed as Factors in Early Morning Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on LA 56. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon before 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Thompson Road Extension near Louisiana Highway 56. Cody Schexnayder, 48, of Houma, Louisiana, died in the crash.
57-Year-Old Janie Blouin Died In A Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash On LA Hwy 22 (Tangipahoa Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 in Tangipahoa Parish around 6:30 p.m. The victim was identified as Janie Blouin, 57, of Norco.
theadvocate.com
Victim struck multiple times in Abbeville shooting
One person was severely wounded in an Abbeville shooting on Monday. Around 11:47 p.m. Monday, Abbeville police officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 300 block of Leblanc Street. Officers found the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, in a driveway in the 1700 block of Franks Alley, the department said in a statement.
brproud.com
Man arrested after allegedly dropping off, abandoning dog at Denham Springs smoke shop
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Man arrested after allegedly abandoning a dog at a Denham Springs smoke shop. The Denham Springs Police Department said officers found what they described as a “loose, abandoned” dog early Nov. 9 at Adams Smoke Shop. Footage obtained by investigators showed a...
KATC News
LPSO asks for community's help identifying victim
LPSO detectives are asking for the community's help with a case involving an overnight shooting Saturday, specifically with help identifying the victim involved who died from a gunshot wound.
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
wbrz.com
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
