iBerkshires.com
North Adams Swears in Four New Firefighters
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Fire Department last week welcomed its newest firefighters, including its first woman. Morgan Goodell, Michael Jordan, Mitchell Maselli and Ranen Rothman were sworn in at Tuesday's City Council meeting. They recently graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy's 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program, all...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Launches 'Writing Across the Curriculum' Philosophy
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) has formally adopted a Writing Across the Curriculum (WAC) initiative. BCC recently welcomed its first full-time Coordinator of Writing Across the Curriculum, Liesl Schwabe, who arrived from Yeshiva University, where she directed the writing program for seven years and taught for 15.
iBerkshires.com
Overnight Guardrail Operations in Lee
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting overnight guardrail replacement operations on the I-90 eastbound off-ramp at exit 10 in Lee. The work will be conducted nightly on Monday, Nov. 14 and Tuesday, Nov. 15, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to...
iBerkshires.com
County Chefs Plan Two Benefits for Nick Moulton of Mezze
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — County chefs have banded together to support one of their own during a medical emergency. On Sunday, there will be two benefit events for Mezze Bistro and Bar's Nick Moulton, who learned that he has a cancerous brain tumor after suffering a grand mal seizure in late August.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Runners, Walkers Remember SPC DeMarsico
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Nearly 60 runners and walkers lined up on Eagle Street to participate in the returning Up Front for DeMar 5k Run and 1 Mile Walk Sunday. "We are so grateful that people came back out to remember Michael and make sure his name is never forgotten," event organizer Eileen Sullivan said to the runners and walkers gathered at the Veterans Memorial before the race. "Remember him, tell his story, remember the soldiers that are still out there, because there are so many."
iBerkshires.com
North Adams, Pittsfield Observes Veterans Day
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Residents in North Adams and Pittsfield gathered at memorials under cloudy skies on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. Originally established to mark the end of the "war to end all wars" on Nov. 11, 1918, at 11 a.m., the day has come to symbolize the service of all the nation's veterans.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Auctions Vacant West Housatonic Property for $450K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A long-vacant property at 1685 West Housatonic Street was auctioned off for $450,000 on Thursday. It was purchased by neighboring businessman Richard Wojtkowski, who owns Pittsfield Lawn and Tractor. "I’ve owned the business for 30 years and I drive by every day," he said. Wojtkowski...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Mulling Raises, New Positions in Future Budgets
DALTON, Mass. — Town Manager Tom Hutcheson told the Finance Committee on Wednesday that he is proposing a hike employee wages as a retention tool and add new positions. "We did what we could with what we got [so far]. We provided modest raises and a progressive plan for future compensation with annual steps [cost of living adjustment,]" he said. "So in one way, we sort of traded off the immediate boost for a longer-term plan for substantial growth over time, which we think will help retain employees."
iBerkshires.com
Harrington Second at State Qualifier
WESTFIELD, Mass. – Pittsfield senior Kellie Harrington placed second at Sunday’s Division 2B meet at the state championship qualifier at Stanley Park. Harrington finished the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 44.96 seconds, just 10 seconds behind individual champion Carmen Luisi of Holliston, and secured a berth as an individual in Saturday’s state meet at Fort Devens.
iBerkshires.com
Guild of Berkshire Artists Opening New Exhibit
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Guild of Berkshire Artists will be hosting its new exhibit "Color, Texture & Form" in their Art on Main gallery, located at 38 Main St, and will run for three Friday, Saturday, Sunday weekends. The exhibit will open Saturday, Nov. 18, and feature work from three...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Boys, Girls Win Titles at State Qualifier
GARDNER, Mass. – The format has changed, but the feelings remain the same for the Lenox girls and boys cross country teams, which swept the team championships at Sunday’s state meet qualifier on the Gardner Golf Course. “We pretty much consider this the new Western Mass equivalent,” Lenox...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Exhibit Openings, Comedy Nights, and More
Berkshire County has a variety of events this weekend including exhibit openings, comedy nights, and more. Eloise & More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight Opening. The Norman Rockwell Museum launches "Eloise and More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight" exhibition this Saturday that will be on view through March 12, 2023.
iBerkshires.com
Williams' Field Hockey, Soccer Teams Advance in NCAA Tourneys
SALISBURY, Md. -- Three different players scored Saturday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 3-0 win over Washington and Lee in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament. Emily Batchelor, Shea van den Broek and Kelly McCarthy each scored. Carson Stephenson and Gates Tenerowicz...
WCAX
Vermont man faces DUI #4 after crashing into motorcyclist
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will be charged with his fourth DUI after a suspected blown tire led to a crash on Sunday, injuring a man on a motorcycle. Vermont State Police say Danny Main, 35, of Shaftsbury, was driving on Route 7 in Pownal around 9:30 a.m. when his tire reportedly blew, causing him to cross the center line and hit a man on a motorcycle.
Victim named after Vermont bear attack
Sarah Dietl, 43, is recovering at home after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Field Hockey Reaches NCAA Final Four
SALISBURY, Md. -- Molly Hellman scored one goal and assisted on another Sunday to lead the Williams College field hockey team to a 2-0 win over Salisbury and a berth in the NCAA Division III Final Four. Hellman scored the game-winner in the 42nd minute. In the final minute of...
Police arrest man after gun and drug investigation
Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Kalief Jackson, 31 of Troy on November 10. Troy Police Department Special Operations Section arrested Jackson after a firearm and narcotics-related investigation.
