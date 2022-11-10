Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
KQED
California Students and Schools Face Challenging Times, but State Superintendent Thurmond Has a Plan
Recently, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sat down with KQED's Daphne Young to discuss some of the important issues facing California schools. He talked about what San Francisco Unified School District officials need to do to help get teachers paid among other recommendations for the embattled district.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: He went postal (literally)
Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
SF residential fire displaces three people
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Three people were displaced when a fire broke out in a San Francisco residence Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The 2-alarm fire at 1846 43rd Ave. was reported at 7:23 p.m. One person was taken to a local emergency room. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
NBC Bay Area
COVID Cases Rise as Winter Approaches
COVID numbers in San Francisco and in California are going up. This is expected by health experts as we approach the winter months. But is it rising to a level where people should change their plans from doing things like going out to eat? Several people spoke to NBC Bay Area Friday and gave their thoughts.
Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city […]
decrypt.co
BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse
The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this...
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Concord, CA
Explore the beautiful and sunny city of Concord, California!. At the foot of the picturesque Mount Diablo, Concord is the biggest city in Contra Costa County. Before it became Concord, it was a town called Todos Santos, named by the founder Don Salvio Pacheco II in 1869. In 1869, they...
californiaglobe.com
Menlo Park-Based Meta Lets Go Over 11,000 Employees In Latest Silicon Valley Mass Layoff
Meta, the Menlo Park-based parent company of social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, laid off 13% of their employees, or over 11,000, on Thursday, continuing the stark trend of cutbacks at Bay Area and Silicon Valley tech companies in the past several weeks. Large tech layoffs first...
