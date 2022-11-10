ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Sunnyvale, CA

The first thing you will notice on the list of the 15 best restaurants in Sunnyvale is the diversity of the cuisine available. If you are a cultural foodie, you will have a wonderful time sampling the best restaurants in Jefferson. From Turkish BBQ at Mangal, where you can also...
SUNNYVALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tracking Layoffs: Latest Companies Cutting Jobs

Job cuts continue in the San Francisco Bay Area, with a majority of announced layoffs coming from the tech industry. The string of layoffs in 2022 come in the face of uncertain economic conditions. We're tracking the latest layoffs here in the Bay Area and beyond, and we'll continue to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indiacurrents.com

Ethnic Minority Seniors Face A Caregiver Crunch in Santa Clara County

In 2005, 71-year-old Tahera Khalil and her husband Sabbar were visiting their daughter Nishrin in the Bay Area, when Tahera had a heart attack. Her health scare forced an unexpected decision on the couple. Instead of returning home, the Khalils decided to give up their life in India to remain permanently in San Jose with their daughter.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area

There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
OAKLAND, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: He went postal (literally)

Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
SAUSALITO, CA
KRON4 News

SF residential fire displaces three people

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Three people were displaced when a fire broke out in a San Francisco residence Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The 2-alarm fire at 1846 43rd Ave. was reported at 7:23 p.m. One person was taken to a local emergency room. KRON On is streaming news live now […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID Cases Rise as Winter Approaches

COVID numbers in San Francisco and in California are going up. This is expected by health experts as we approach the winter months. But is it rising to a level where people should change their plans from doing things like going out to eat? Several people spoke to NBC Bay Area Friday and gave their thoughts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
decrypt.co

BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse

The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Concord, CA

Explore the beautiful and sunny city of Concord, California!. At the foot of the picturesque Mount Diablo, Concord is the biggest city in Contra Costa County. Before it became Concord, it was a town called Todos Santos, named by the founder Don Salvio Pacheco II in 1869. In 1869, they...
CONCORD, CA

