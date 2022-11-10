ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2 Kansas City breweries among beer magazine’s ‘readers choice’ list

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City breweries are named among the favorites in Craft Beer & Brewing’s 2022 Reader’s Choice list .

The craft beer publication compiled votes from their readers to compile lists of the best breweries by size.

KC Bier Co. landed 19th in the small regional breweries (10k-25k barrels a year) category and Boulevard Brewing Co. came in at 13th in the large breweries (100k+ barrels a year) list.

Boulevard’s Tank 7 Farmhouse Ale came in at 36th in the top-50 beers as voted on by readers.

The brewery also came in second for “ Favorite Saison Brewer ” and 14th for “ Favorite Abbey-Style Brewer .”

KANSAS CITY, MO
