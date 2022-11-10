Read full article on original website
Related
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
Jennifer Lopez Proves She’s Keeping Husband Ben Affleck Close to Her Heart
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Jewelry Honoring Her Marriage. Ben Affleck is never far from Jennifer Lopez's heart. The singer recently showed off the subtle way she honors her romance with the Batman v Superman actor on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself wearing a "Jennifer & Ben" necklace. Alongside the sweet reminder of their love, she wore a white silk gown and matching fur coat and accessorized with a second necklace featuring a hummingbird from EF Collection.
Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s First Anniversary Party With Rebel Wilson, Ryan Phillippe and More
Watch: Paris Hilton's Most BEYOND Parties & Events. In celebration of her one-year wedding anniversary with Carter Reum, Paris Hilton threw an epic bash on the Santa Monica Pier on Nov. 11, the same spot as one of her nuptial events last November. Dubbed "Paris World," the seaside pier in...
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and More Stars Turn Heads With Chic Styles at Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had a stylish family night out at the annual Baby2Baby Gala, where the SKIMS founder received a special honor. Kim wore a bubblegum pink Balenciaga cut-out gown with a long train and bow accents to the event, which took place Nov. 12 in West Hollywood and was presented by Paul Mitchell. The Kylie Cosmetics founder sported a custom black, backless halter gown by Loewe. The sisters were joined by their mom, Kris Jenner, who wore a black floral Ellie Saab gown.
See Chris Evans and Actress Alba Baptista Confirm Their Romance With PDA Stroll in NYC
Watch: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Confirm Romance With PDA Stroll. Well, this is some buzz-worthy news: Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are officially an item. That's right, the Captain America star, 41, and the Warrior Nun actress, 25, confirmed their romance this week while walking through New York City's Central Park together. Though the duo attempted to keep a low profile—wearing sunglasses and face masks—photographers spotted them hand-in-hand during their Nov. 11 stroll.
See Jason Momoa’s “Baby Girl” Lola Teach Him a Dua Lipa-Inspired Dance Routine
Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Dish on Dance Collab for Slumberland. Jason Momoa is no fish out of water when it comes to dancing. Case in point: The actor had no problems keeping up with his 15-year-old daughter Lola when she created a choreographed dance routine for his upcoming movie, Slumberland. As seen in behind-the-scenes footage shared on Instagram Nov. 11, Jason and his co-star Marlow Barkley grooved along to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" as Lola coached the pair from the side. Another video showed the trio rehearsing the dance on set in between takes.
Check Out What the Cast of Laguna Beach Is Up to Now
Watch: Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD. Back in 2004, a team of MTV producers turned up at a Southern California high school on the hunt for the right group of charismatic teens to front their latest brainchild: A real-life, docu-soap version of Fox's runaway-hit drama The O.C.
Twilight's Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome in California Wedding
Watch: Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner. It's a tale of two Taylors. Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome have gotten married after more than four years together and exactly one year after getting engaged. The Twilight star and the registered nurse from California tied the knot on Nov. 11 under a canopy at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California, according to People and other outlets.
Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Camila Alves Recovering in Neck Brace After Fall Down Stairs
Watch: Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall. Camila Alves McConaughey is on the mend. The 40-year-old author and wife of Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey is sharing an update on her health after suffering a "silly fall" that led to a "silly neck situation." "Sh** Happens," Camila...
Here's Your Front Row Seat to Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance
It's the start of a new Ren-anne-aissance. There's no denying that Anne Hathaway has recently revived her style, dressing like the triple threat that she is with fierce, fun and fabulous fashion. And while she's been turning heads on and off the red carpet since skyrocketing to fame after the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, she's most certainly having a moment with her newfound style.
Demi Moore Dances With Joy as She Celebrates 60th Birthday With Family
Watch: "Brave New World" Cast's Surreal Time With Demi Moore. Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday Nov. 11 aboard a private jet with family and friends. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress can be seen smiling and dancing as her guests sang her "Happy Birthday" on the plane.
Michelle Obama Shares Relatable Message About Her "Fearful Mind"
Watch: Michelle Obama's EXCLUSIVE Robin Roberts Interview Sneak Peek. Michelle Obama understands fear is something you have to grab by the reins. The former first lady recently touched on the vulnerable topic discussed in her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, getting candid about the "monster" in her mind she works to override.
Taylor Swift Showcases One of Her Most Daring Looks Yet on MTV EMAs Red Carpet
Watch: Taylor Swift Showcases DARING Bejeweled Look at 2022 MTV EMAs. She can still make the whole place shimmer. Taylor Swift made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 13 in Duesseldorf, Germany. In a daring look, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore a sexy David Koma ensemble, which included a black bodysuit layered with a statement bejeweled chain-link patterned skirt covered in dazzling emerald stones surrounded by tiny crystals. She accessorized with black slingback sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti and a collection of edgy ear cuffs.
Talan Torriero Says The Hills “Wouldn’t Exist” Without Lindsay Lohan
Watch: Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD. Talan Torriero says The Hills would still be unwritten without Lindsay Lohan. The Laguna Beach alum shared on TikTok Nov. 10 that without the Mean Girls star, the iconic MTV spinoff would never have come to fruition. Admitting that he "knows it sounds crazy," he shared that Lindsay—who never appeared on the series—was crucial in bringing the show's cast together. "The Hills probably wouldn't exist if it wasn't for Lindsay Lohan," Talan said in the video. "After high school, I moved to L.A. and did the whole Hollywood thing. That's where I met Frankie Delgado. Frankie then introduced me to Lindsay and we started hanging out. Then Lindsay took us over to her assistant's house one day and that's when me and Frankie met Brian Drolet and Jason Eubanks who were living in Lindsay's assistant's guest house at the time."
Joe Jonas Reveals Why He and Sophie Turner Keep Their Marriage Private
Watch: Why Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Keep Their Marriage Private. Nowadays, keeping his life out of the spotlight is just the way Joe Jonas rolls. The Jonas Brothers musician explained how his outlook on sharing his personal life with fans changed since meeting wife Sophie Turner. "I want to...
See Jimmy Tatro’s Sweet Birthday Tribute for Girlfriend and “Favorite Person” Zoey Deutch
Watch: Zoey Deutch - 2020 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot. Zoey Deutch is celebrating another year around the sun—with help from boyfriend Jimmy Tatro. In honor of the 28 year old's birthday on Nov. 10, her leading man shared a sweet carousel of photos of Zoey on his Instagram, captioning his post, "Happy birthday to my favorite person."
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Launched the Ultimate Holiday Gift Shop With 15 Limited-Edition Collections
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Selling the OC’s Alexandra Jarvis Says Castmates Have “Apologized Profusely” Following Season One
Alexandra Jarvis doesn't need to revisit Selling the OC. The real estate agent, who's already gotten into her fair share of drama at the Oppenheim Group, is reflecting on season one of the Netflix series—and why the feuding cast doesn't exactly need a reunion just yet. "I did not...
See the Moment Corbin Bleu Met Future Wife Sasha in the Grocery Store
Watch: Corbin Bleu Talks Meta Return to High School Musical Franchise. This love story went from the grocery store aisle to the wedding aisle. Sasha Clements proved that romance can be found in the most mundane of places by sharing the first photo she and husband Corbin Bleu ever took together when they first crossed paths.
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff Share Sweet Social Media Exchange After Breakup
Watch: Florence Pugh Confirms SPLIT With Zach Braff. Don't worry, darling—Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are proving once again that there's no bad blood between them after their breakup. In fact, after the Scrubs alum, 47, posted on Instagram about a chance to win a Zoom call with him...
E! News
222K+
Followers
55K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0