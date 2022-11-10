Read full article on original website
foxla.com
74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Significant amount of blood’ found at home of missing mom, California police say
When Emily Castillo returned home from work to the California apartment she shares with her sister, she found a frightening scene. “As soon as I saw the blood, that’s when I realized something wasn’t right,” she told KABC. “I was running around the house trying to see if I could find her somewhere.”
foxla.com
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
foxla.com
23-year-old arrested for allegedly driving through South LA carnival
LOS ANGELES - A 23-year-old is in custody facing felony hit-and-run charges after allegedly driving a car through a carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night, but officials said the incident could have been much worse. Steven Weems was trying to evade police officers after they tried to pull him...
LBPD officers and detectives quickly recover 2 stolen French bulldogs
The dogs were stolen from an outdoor kennel last week, but they were back at home within a few days. The post LBPD officers and detectives quickly recover 2 stolen French bulldogs appeared first on Long Beach Post.
knock-la.com
Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In
On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man killed in a car-to car shooting in the Hyde Park area of South Los Angeles was publicly identified Saturday.
Third Suspect in Deadly Covina Area Halloween Shooting Surrenders
The third suspect in a shooting at a Halloween party in an unincorporated area bordering Covina that left two men dead turned himself in to the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Otay Mesa border Thursday.
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting
LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
1 dead, at least 1 hurt in head-on crash in Palmdale
A head-on crash near Palmdale Saturday night killed one person and injured at least one other. The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. near 40th Street East and East Avenue O, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was declared dead at the scene while a second person was transported to a local […]
etxview.com
Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder
UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
Sheriff's Deputy Charged in Connection with Fatal Shooting in East LA
An arraignment date is pending for a sheriff's deputy charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year- old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced.
Man arrested after pedestrian suffers ‘serious’ injuries in Upland hit-and-run
A man has been arrested after the Ford Mustang he was driving struck and injured a 62-year-old man walking across an Upland street Thursday evening, then fled the scene, police said. The victim was crossing at Euclid Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at 7:11 p.m. when the Mustang hit him, according to the Upland Police Department. […]
brentwoodnewsla.com
Person Reports Being Shot in Brentwood Road Rage Incident
Incident occurs following road rage incident on 405 recently. A person was reportedly shot in the shoulder following a road rage incident in Brentwood recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred on October 30 around 10 p.m. as the suspect and victim were respectively driving on the 405 Freeway. Police say the suspect exited the 405 at Wilshire Boulevard and traveled west. The victim tells police that the suspect pulled up next to him in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Westgate Avenue.
‘It was already burning’: Witnesses rush to help victims of fiery Garden Grove crash
Witnesses who saw and heard a fatal Garden Grove crash rushed toward the fiery scene to help pull victims from the wreckage Friday. The three-vehicle crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street. According to the Garden Grove Police Department, a gray Tesla sedan was ablaze by […]
NBC Los Angeles
Five Possible Overdose Individuals Rushed to Hospital in Granada Hills
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:01 a.m. to 16950 W. Blackhawk St., said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department. When authorities arrived they found five...
Parolee in Custody After Leading Authorities on Wild Chase
A parolee who led authorities on a wild chase involving multiple vehicles, one of which he used to repeatedly ram a Fullerton police cruiser that was being used in an unsuccessful attempt to pin him in place, was in custody Thursday following his arrest in Hacienda Heights.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint
A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint.
kclu.org
Search continues for Ventura County woman who disappeared under alarming circumstances
A Ventura County woman is missing, and there's a lot of concern surrounding her disappearance. Emily Castillo came home to the Simi Valley apartment she shared with her sister Rachel Thursday night to find no one there. But, there was what police called a substantial amount of blood around the apartment. And, the missing 25-year-old's keys, phone, and car were all there.
