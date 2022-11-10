Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
More Twitter mishaps, Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, FTX files for bankruptcy, and more business news ICYMI
Check out this week's Business Briefs, an encompassing look at top business news this week from the Associated Press, with a special spotlight on national business and the economy. Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads. The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices...
Joules to call in administrators, as business confidence hits 13-year low – business live
Retailer intends to appoint administrators after failing to find new investment
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
Retailer earnings, economic reports, reviewing last week's markets and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Tuesday will see the release of key economic reports to help investors gauge the US economy, including the release of October's Producer Price Index.
Crypto.com says balance sheet strong, exchange not in trouble
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com's chief executive said the firm will prove all naysayers wrong on the platform being in trouble, and that it has a robust balance sheet and took no risks.
Virus Outbreak China
China tightens restrictions as rise in virus cases reported. Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou has been ordered to undergo virus testing while a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. China’s virus numbers are low, but the increase over the past week is a challenge to a “zero-COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every infected person. People in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district were ordered to stay home while testing is carried out. The government announced changes to quarantine and other anti-virus restrictions this week to reduce their cost and disruption. But the ruling Communist Party says it is sticking with “zero COVID" even as other countries ease restrictions.
