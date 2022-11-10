Read full article on original website
Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter
Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
Comedian Kevin Nealon Catches a Bite at Grand Rapids Restaurant
Looks like comedian and actor Kevin Nealon knows what the locals know - this West Michigan restaurant is one of the best!. Kevin Nealon is perhaps best well-known for his time as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. He's also appeared in several of the Happy Madison films, and played Doug Wilson on the showtime series Weeds.
Seven-year-old soda maker from Kalamazoo makes semifinals in national beverage contest
KALAMAZOO, MI — “We start with fresh spring water, add real fruit, carbonate it and then we add a little bit of citric acid and we can it,” explains Good Soda CEO Beau Blackmon, age 7. It’s as simple as that, says the Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School first-grader,...
Get rid of old tires at free event in Grand Rapids
If you've swapped out the tires on your car in preparation for the snow and you need somewhere to dispose of the old ones, there's an opportunity to do that for free.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 11-13, 2022
As winter weather makes its way to West Michigan, thankfully we have a lot of indoor activities this weekend. From Arts and Harvest Festivals to the Grand Rapids Comic Con, to a Bridal and Wedding Expo. There are also concerts, along with hockey and basketball. Something for everyone!. Friday, November...
One on one with Olivia Sanabia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza
A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza.
Authentic Mexican Restaurant Expands with New West Michigan Location
A local, authentic Mexican restaurant is expanding with a new location. Tacos El Cuñado to Open Restaurant in Cedar Springs. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Tacos El Cuñado is coming to Cedar Springs. The new restaurant is located at 4116 17 Mile Road NE in Cedar Springs.
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022)
'We forgive you': Christmas decorations destroyed in Holland families' yard
HOLLAND, Mich — When it comes to Christmas, Nicole Hutchinson from Holland and her two kids Amiya Hutchinson and Ohdin Copeland take decorating seriously. With a yard full of lights, candy canes, handmade cutouts and an inflatable Christmas bear, it takes a lot of work to set up the decorations every year.
Michigan Grinch: Complaints Won’t Dim The Lights On This Christmas Display
It might only be November, but many Michiganders are already getting into the holiday spirit by listening to Christmas music and planning out what they're going to put up for decorations. One Michigan house is known for having amazing seasonal yard displays, but recently a couple of grinches have tried...
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
Jaja, Up for Adoption in Kalamazoo, is Going to Steal Your Heart
Meet Jaja. Jaja is about four months old and is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two littermates. Jaja was surprisingly calm for a puppy. She was quiet, loving, and seems to really love snuggling. Perfect for that cold weather that will inevitably be making its way to SW Michigan.
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
Local vets honor 50-year lunch tradition
Veteran’s Day brought together a group of veterans who have created a tradition 50 years strong.
Football Frenzy preview: Whitehall vs. South Christian
The quarterfinals are Friday night where D4 giants Whitehall and Grand Rapids South Christian will face off. (Nov. 11, 2022)
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia, Old Navy and Under Armour – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Saying thanks goes along way on Veterans Day
Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Simply telling someone thank you can go a long way. Northern High School teacher Faith Shotts-Flikkema life was changed over a decade ago when she saw a veteran custodian thanked for his service by the school which touched her heart and led her to incorporate writing letters to Word War II veterans. Many were touched by these letters saying that no one had ever asked them about their experiences before. Some Veterans even responded in lengthy 5 paged letters to students. You can read the full story here at School News Network.
Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.
