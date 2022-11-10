ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
discoverkalamazoo.com

Events Worth the Trip to Kalamazoo This Winter

Kalamazoo heats up in the winter with some of its biggest and best things to do, including classic holiday events like Bell's Eccentric Day, Christmas Village in Vicksburg, New Year's Fest Downtown and more. After the holidays, visitors and locals can warm their souls with handcrafted sips all week long...
One on one with Olivia Sanabia

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022) Friday marked the beginning of the fundraising season, which will last through Christmas Eve. (Nov. 11, 2022) Get rid of old tires at free event in Kent County. From 8:30 a.m. to 11...
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
Football Frenzy preview: Whitehall vs. South Christian

The quarterfinals are Friday night where D4 giants Whitehall and Grand Rapids South Christian will face off. (Nov. 11, 2022) Football Frenzy preview: Whitehall vs. South Christian. The quarterfinals are Friday night where D4 giants Whitehall and Grand Rapids South Christian will face off. (Nov. 11, 2022) Get rid of...
Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Columbia, Old Navy and Under Armour – are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Saying thanks goes along way on Veterans Day

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Simply telling someone thank you can go a long way. Northern High School teacher Faith Shotts-Flikkema life was changed over a decade ago when she saw a veteran custodian thanked for his service by the school which touched her heart and led her to incorporate writing letters to Word War II veterans. Many were touched by these letters saying that no one had ever asked them about their experiences before. Some Veterans even responded in lengthy 5 paged letters to students. You can read the full story here at School News Network.
