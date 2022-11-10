ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'This Cleveland Browns team is no joke'

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5JWc_0j6F6WDr00

When speaking about his next opponent, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had high praise for the Cleveland Browns. Spending some time in Cleveland under then offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, McDaniel knows how football used to be played in Northeast Ohio.

And he knows there has been a steep difference in recent years. Here is what McDaniel had to say about this Browns team:

“This Cleveland Browns team is no joke — they are a good football team.”

Looking to get back on track, the Browns need to win two of their next three to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. This includes taking down one of their former coaches in McDaniel, who knows a win will not come easy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday: Tua keeps it going — and gets ‘M-V-P!’ chant Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got an “MVP” chant in the third quarter from the crown at Hard Rock Stadium. Tagovailoa was 25 of 32 for 285 yards, three touchdowns and with no interceptions for a 135.0 passer rating. Tagovailoa ...
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa surpasses Dan Marino feat for Miami

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said his performance during the Dolphins’ four-game winning streak was “just everyone making me look good.” But the “MVP” chants at Hard Rock Stadium during Miami’s 39-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday were for Tagovailoa. “There’s no doubt...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Bill Cowher Is Furious With NFL Head Coaching Hire

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher is the latest person to criticize the Indianapolis Colts' decision to hire Jeff Saturday. On CBS Sports' pregame show Sunday, Cowher spoke at length about Saturday, who he said has turned down opportunities to join the Colts' staff as an assistant coach in the past because he wanted to continue doing his television work and wasn't sure if he was suited for the coaching lifestyle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AL.com

Browns add 2 Alabama alumni to game-eligible roster

The Cleveland Browns added two Alabama alumni on Saturday to their game-eligible roster for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins. The Browns restored running back Jerome Ford to the active roster from injured reserve and elevated tight end Miller Forristall from the practice squad, the NFL team announced. :
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' Mike Vrabel has laughably low standards for Todd Downing

As the Tennessee Titans’ offense continues to struggle through the air this season, offensive coordinator Todd Downing has rightly become public enemy No. 1 in Nashville. Sure, Downing can’t control pass protection and wide receiver play, two other issues this offense has, but he can control play-calling (and scheming to get players open) and personnel decisions.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy