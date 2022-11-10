Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Blood pressure medication recalled due to chemicals' possible link to cancer
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets have been recalled due to the presence of nitrosamines, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website. Nitrosamines are common in water and foods, including cured and grilled meats, dairy products and vegetables and may increase the risk of...
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
New Hybrid Virus Discovered as Flu And RSV Fuse Into Single Pathogen
Researchers have witnessed two viruses – influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus – fuse together to form a single, hybrid virus. While competition between viruses has been researched in some detail, this new finding provides researchers with an unusual example of one virus coopting another for its own benefits.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
studyfinds.org
New cancer vaccine successfully boosts immune system, shrinks tumors in mice
BETHESDA, Md. — An experimental cancer vaccine has successfully triggered significant tumor regression during lab tests on mice. The new drug offers hope that scientists are moving closer to an effective treatment for all forms of the disease, according to a team with the National Institutes of Health. Researchers...
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
New drug can target cancer cells more directly than traditional chemotherapy
CHARLOTTE — For PINK DAY at Channel 9, we’ve partnered with Atrium Health to share stories of survival and resources. With more breast cancer awareness comes money for research. And with that research comes new drugs, treatments and better surgical options. One of the newest options excites a...
kalkinemedia.com
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
Healthline
What You Need to Know about Proton Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer
Proton therapy for pancreatic cancer refers to a type of that delivers high doses of radiation to cancerous tumors without harming nearby cells and organs, such as your liver or gallbladder. Pancreatic cancer is the. of death from cancer globally. This type of cancer. before any symptoms appear, which may...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
kalkinemedia.com
Emerge (ASX:EM1) to expand into new locations with VAS business’ acquisition
Emerge Gaming has entered into an agreement to purchase VAS business from the Australian Content Management Pty Ltd. The price consideration of the acquisition is AU$650,000. eSport and gaming technology company Emerge Gaming Limited (ASX:EM1) shared via an ASX filing that it will acquire telco value-added service (VAS) business from Australian Content Management Pty Ltd for AU$650,000.
getnews.info
A new Potential Liver Function Replacement with Three-dimensional bioprinted hepatorganoids and A 3D Bioprinted Primary Liver Cancer Model for Precision Treatment
The discovery of alternative methods to produce organs in vitro has been driven by the shortage of organ donors, a significant obstacle to treating end-stage organ failure. Bioprinting is a technique that often comes up while discussing current developments in the medical sector. In the last 15 years, three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting has offered several methods for creating tissues with biological functions as a growing multidisciplinary frontier.
technologynetworks.com
Restoring Gut Microbiome After Antibiotics Could Improve Outcomes for Ovarian Cancer
Antibiotics routinely used in ovarian cancer care indiscriminately kill gut bacteria, leading to faster cancer progression and lower survival rates, according to recent Cleveland Clinic research. The results, published in Cancer Research, challenge the standard of care for ovarian cancer, the deadliest gynecologic malignancy. Antibiotics are essential to treating bacterial...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-Nearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway - execs say
(Adds Family Foundation details) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles. Speaking during an...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
Comments / 0