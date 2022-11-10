A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday. The latest: The Biden administration said in a Thursday night filing that it's appealing the ruling of the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman. "We strongly disagree with the District Court's ruling on our student debt relief program," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement confirming the appeal.

