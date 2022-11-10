Read full article on original website
Democrats will keep control of the Senate
Democrats will keep control of the Senate after winning key races in Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire and flipping a Republican-held seat in Pennsylvania, as the House remains too close to call. Driving the news: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) defeated former Nevada Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the AP...
Judge hits Trump lawyers with $50,000 fines over tossed Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida issued monetary sanctions against former President Trump's attorneys as he admonished them for what he called their "frivolous" failed lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks denounced what he called the Trump lawyers' "cavalier attitude towards...
Federal judge in Texas strikes down Biden's student loan relief plan
A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's student debt relief program Thursday. The latest: The Biden administration said in a Thursday night filing that it's appealing the ruling of the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman. "We strongly disagree with the District Court's ruling on our student debt relief program," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement confirming the appeal.
Texas has now sent 300 buses of migrants out of state, Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Thursday that the state has now sent 300 buses of undocumented migrants to predominantly Democrat-run cities in a bid to test their social safety nets and challenge President Biden's border policies. The big picture: Since the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported from...
100 plaintiffs join lawsuit against Navy facility's fuel-tainted water
More than 100 new plaintiffs have joined an ongoing lawsuit against the United States government over water contamination at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii, CNN reports. Why it matters: The plaintiffs allege they suffered physical, mental and emotional damage from a fuel leak at the Navy-run...
