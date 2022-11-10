Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
12news.com
Sen. Quezada concedes the race for Arizona's state treasurer to Kimberly Yee
PHOENIX — Arizona's election results are still coming in, but on Sunday morning State Senator Martín Quezada (D) conceded the race for Arizona Treasurer to Kimberly Yee (R). At the time of Quezada's concession, Yee had received 1,231,409 votes: The most of any candidate in Arizona's 2022 general...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer
Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
The battle for Arizona: Will election denialism prevail?
The race for the Arizona Senate seat has been decided, but the governor’s office is up for grabs in the Grand Canyon State. Whatever the outcome, it will have wide implications for 2024 and beyond.
What to know about the outstanding votes in Nevada and Arizona
The razor-thin elections for Nevada's Senate seat and Arizona's governorship have yet to be called on Saturday as counties in both states work to whittle down the tens of thousands of ballots that still need to be counted.
Yahoo!
Katie Hobbs grows lead over Kari Lake in latest returns from Arizona governor's race
A pivotal day of vote counting in Arizona on Saturday saw Democratic candidate for governor Katie Hobbs slightly widen her lead over her Republican opponent, though the race was still too close to call. Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state and a former lawmaker, now leads Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Arizona county still seeks to count votes by hand despite court order and concerns of chaos in certifying the winner
After suffering setbacks in court, Arizona officials who have sought to conduct a hand count audit of a rural county's election results are considering a scaled down version of their plan that could still inject chaos and delay into the process of certifying the state's results.
MSNBC
Kornacki: Dems feeling good about Arizona, and they do have a path in Nevada
Steve Kornacki breaks down the latest developments in the Arizona Senate race, the Nevada Senate race and the Arizona governor's race.Nov. 11, 2022.
Arizona’s big races still uncalled as slow count continues
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted on...
AZFamily
Waiting game for Arizona election results fuels discussion for possible law change
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There have been a lot of people wondering why it’s taking so long to count ballots and receive final results in Arizona when other states are able to do it quicker. It all comes down to what’s in Arizona state law, but the long waiting game here already has officials discussing the possibility of making some changes.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Election officials explain why Arizona races have not been called, including 44,000 ‘late early ballots’
Several Arizona political races have yet to be called and it could take several more days, election officials said during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 9, to explain the holdup and what people can expect in the next few days. Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly and Elections Director Constance Hargrove...
AZFamily
Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results
Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and attorney general are still too early to call. Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Explainer: Why is it taking so long to count ballots...
How long do politicians have to remove their signs in Arizona?
Politicians already are starting to remove their signs from the 2022 general election. Election Day was Tuesday, Nov. 8.
ABC 15 News
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
Arizona's election may not be decided for days. Over 350K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa County updated thousands of ballots Friday, including early ballots received by the county on Saturday, Sunday, and most of Monday. Pima County still has over 100,000 ballots left to tabulate as of Friday morning. Officials say over 2 million ballots have already been counted across the state.
Iowa Native Won’t Back Down In Fight to Be Next Arizona Governor
It's a photo finish cliffhanger of a campaign for native Iowan and Arizona Republican Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake in her race against Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of Wednesday night and 24 hours, post-election Hobbs saw her lead narrow to a nail-biter 50.3% to Kari Lake's 49.7%. With 76% of the...
kyma.com
Arizona governor’s race still too close to call
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Not enough votes have been counted to declare Katie Hobbs or Kari Lake the winner. In an election night speech, Lake believed her victory would come sooner, and criticized how the state election was being run. “When we win, and I think it will be...
