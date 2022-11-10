Read full article on original website
FTX's U.S. business is in trouble
When global crypto exchange FTX imploded earlier this week, a spokesperson declared that the company's U.S. affiliate was separate and solid. Be smart: That was wishful thinking. What to know: FTX US is indeed legally distinct from its global sister, based in California instead of in the Bahamas. It has...
FTX starts bankruptcy proceedings and Bankman-Fried resigns as CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as chief of FTX.com, capping the insolvent crypto exchange's 11th hour hunt for capital to stay afloat, which ended Friday morning. FTX Group companies, which includes FTX Trading Ltd as well as FTX US, started Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S., according to a statement. John Ray...
BlockFi halts withdrawals amid FTX turmoil
Crypto lender BlockFi announced on Twitter that it would halt withdrawals per its terms and conditions, blaming "lack of clarity" into FTX — which has extended it a line of credit — and its affiliated companies. What they're saying: "We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding...
FTX targeted in $400M hack as bankruptcy unfolds
A cybercriminal appears to have attempted to steal $400 million of customer funds from the crypto exchange FTX as the platform grapples with its bankruptcy, alongside widening questions about its business practices. Why it matters: Many consumers, companies and crypto projects have their funds trapped on the exchange while bankruptcy...
FTX's terms-of-service forbid trading with customer funds
The alleged crypto transfers from FTX to Alameda Research were explicitly forbidden under the cryptocurrency's exchange‘s terms of service. Why it matters: The fact that the exchange promised to users it would not use customer funds or put them at risk could raise the stakes for executives who did just that.
Crypto.com says balance sheet strong, exchange not in trouble
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com's chief executive said the firm will prove all naysayers wrong on the platform being in trouble, and that it has a robust balance sheet and took no risks.
Global recession fears could slow needed climate investments
The huge gap between the sums needed for developing countries to transition to renewable energy sources and adapt to climate change — estimated at $1 trillion in external funding per year — and current funding levels (half that, at most) has been a central focus of the COP27 climate conference.
Retailer earnings, economic reports, reviewing last week's markets and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Tuesday will see the release of key economic reports to help investors gauge the US economy, including the release of October's Producer Price Index.
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
Asian stocks have declined while Europe opened higher as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over Chinese virus cases
White House unveils tougher emissions rules ahead of Biden's COP27 speech
EPA plans to strengthen rules to cut methane emissions from U.S. oil-and-gas wells and infrastructure, a plan President Biden will tout in remarks Friday at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Why it matters: Methane is a very powerful planet-warming gas. The White House is seeking to show...
Sam Bankman-Fried's risk-taking didn't pay off
Sam Bankman-Fried knew exactly what risks he was taking; he explained them in some detail in a podcast last year. From his point of view, they were risks worth taking. From the point of view of other crypto-market participants now surveying the rubble, however, they most certainly were not. Why...
Political volatility is becoming an economic risk
The world’s wealthiest economy — with the deepest and most liquid market — is a riskier place than it used to be for investors. And politics is a big reason. Why it matters: “Political risk” is an investment thesis used to evaluate developing economies with histories of weak governance and social instability.
Job listings are the new Zillow
Browsing job listings is now a lot like browsing real estate listings — you check them out even if you're not in the market for something new. Why it matters: Job posts are hot now thanks to New York City's new salary transparency law, which requires employers to post salary ranges on job listings.
Stocks soar after the cooler inflation report
The stock market boomed after Thursday's softer-than-expected inflation report: the S&P 500 closed up over 5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 7% — the biggest rally in more than two years. Why it matters: Signs of easing price pressures are helping to feed a powerful recovery for a...
Untangling two threads about FTX and user funds
There are two stories playing out in the media right now about improper use of funds at FTX, the formerly high-flying crypto platform that stunned markets this week in a spectacular meltdown that unfolded within mere days. A casual reader could easily confuse them. Why it matters: The bankruptcy of...
