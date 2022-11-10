Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
kalkinemedia.com
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
kalkinemedia.com
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
Russian rouble firms near 60 vs dollar as tax period nears
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading higher on Monday, holding close to last week’s level of 60 against the U.S. dollar as domestic exporters prepared to buy roubles ahead of a new tax period.
kalkinemedia.com
Are Tether and USDT same?
In the cryptoverse, Bitcoin is followed by Ether and Tether in terms of market cap. Tether, which has multiple stablecoin offerings, is largely understood as a US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency. A few experts have apprehensions regarding the reserves that Tether holds to back the tokens it issues in the market. The...
kalkinemedia.com
DarioHealth Corp expected to post a loss of 76 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* DarioHealth Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $6.232 million from $5.63 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for DarioHealth Corp is for a loss of 76 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for DarioHealth Corp is $14, above its last closing price of $4.08. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -0.71 -0.74 Missed -3.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.96 -0.96 -0.74 Beat 22.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.09 -1.06 -1.09 Missed -3.2 Sep. 30 2021 -0.91 -0.94 -1.18 Missed -26.1 Jun. -0.87 -0.85 -0.99 Missed -15.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -1.18 -1.04 -0.92 Beat 11.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.77 -0.81 -1.06 Missed -30.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.68 -0.68 -0.71 Missed -3.9 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:54 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
kalkinemedia.com
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 28 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 28 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $1.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.37 -0.31 Beat 16.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.42 -0.48 Missed -15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.36 -0.35 -0.40 Missed -13.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.38 Missed -17.2 Jun. -0.32 -0.31 -0.58 Missed -86.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.30 -0.30 -0.33 Missed -8.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.44 -0.41 -0.31 Beat 23.6 Sep. 30 2020 -0.64 -0.65 -0.38 Beat 41.5 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:59 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Which airline stocks can investors look at in November?
The festive season is just around the corner, and airports will likely see a huge rush very soon. This summer, thousands of flight cancellations ruined the holiday plans for many, so people are looking for a better situation this time. With the festive season approaching, there are a lot of...
kalkinemedia.com
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
kalkinemedia.com
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
kalkinemedia.com
Assure Holdings Corp <IONM.O>: A loss of 6 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 02:15 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Assure Holdings Corp is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -6 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -9 cents to a loss of -4 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the healthcare facilities & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -6 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -4 cents to a low of -9 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $6.17. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $7.33 million from $8.55 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -6 cents per share implies a loss of 700.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 1 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.23 -0.37 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.08 -0.19 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.02 -0.03 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 0.01 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:15 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Disney plans hiring freeze, job cuts - CNBC
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut jobs, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
Exclusive-U.S. Treasury's Yellen to meet with China central bank chief at G20 summit in Bali
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that she plans to meet with China's central bank governor Yi Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali to discuss global economic conditions and China's property market situation. Yellen spoke about the plans for...
kalkinemedia.com
UK's Hunt says he has to raise taxes to fix economy
LONDON (Reuters) -British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he will have to raise taxes in next week's budget plan in order to fix the public finances and soften a potentially long recession, a newspaper quoted him as saying on Saturday. Hunt is trying to restore Britain's credibility among investors in...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 4-Alibaba mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group opted not to disclose the final sales tally of its annual Singles Day shopping festival for the first time since it started the event in 2009, saying only that results were in line with last year. Last year's 8.5% rise in gross merchandise...
kalkinemedia.com
Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
(Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports. Deputy Foreign Minster Sergei Vershinin was quoted by state news agency...
kalkinemedia.com
France's top priority is ending inflation, Le Maire tells Yellen at G20
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that Europe and France were paying a heavy price for Russia's actions in Ukraine through higher energy prices and inflation, and France's top economic priority was to bring these down. Le Maire told U.S. Treasury Secretary...
Comments / 0