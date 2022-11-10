ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milton, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City BOE receives facilities updates

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education received a facilities update and discussed a contract with Lincoln Center to hold spots in the Miami County Alternate Education Program for Tipp City students in grades five through eight on Monday, Nov. 7, during their regular session meeting. The...
TIPP CITY, OH
ocj.com

Springfield educator honored as GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year

Shelby Guthrie knows how to make agricultural education meaningful for her students and she’s passionate about spreading innovation to other science teachers. The Global Impact STEM Academy educator has won The GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year for 2022-2023. This honor reflects her enthusiastic outreach and involvement with the GrowNextGen program. “Shelby is a dynamic, zealous ambassador for agricultural science in the classroom,” said Jane Hunt, Director of Education.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy City Schools hosts State of the Schools Address

TROY — The Troy City Schools held its first-ever State of the Schools Address on Tuesday, Nov. 8, offering presentations on topics ranging from academic performance to district finances and future building plans. “The last couple years were pretty tough,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “This year...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

MC Commissioners OK funds for Child Advocacy Center

TROY – Miami County Commissioners provided financial contribution in the amount of $124,900 to the Child Advocacy Center with Isiah’s Place during their Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting. The creation of the Child Advocacy Center will provide “multidisciplinary professional services to children and their families who are victims of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

WL-S students of month

West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded its October Students of the Month. Pictured from left to right – 8th Grade: Maddie Adkins and Sutton Wilcoxon; 7th Grade: Jenny Reprogle and Dane Reams; 6th Grade: Ashlyn Yeater and Drew Piacentino.
miamivalleytoday.com

Covington Council covers several topics

COVINGTON — The village of Covington saw more than 400 trick or treaters on the countywide beggar’s night, according to an update from Police Chief Lee Harmon at Monday evening’s council meeting. Mayor Ed McCord shared in his report the home decorating contest details and registration forms...
COVINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local library events and meetings

Dungeons and Dragons Night: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, for a Dungeons and Dragons Night. The event is open to both experienced and new players in middle school or high school. Registration is not required. Trustee Board...
PLEASANT HILL, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local FFA in district job interview competition

CASSTOWN — Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the district five FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held at National Trail High School in New Paris, OH. The Event consisted of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, performing an interview and writing a form thank you letter.
NEW PARIS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Reader comments on bullying

I was unable to attend the City Council meeting on 10/31/2022 but I watched the entire video the next day. As someone with limited mobility, the closed sidewalk and the inability to use so many parking spaces downtown has been a concern for nearly 3 years. To say I was...
TROY, OH
High School Football PRO

Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lima Central Catholic School football team will have a game with McComb High School on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
LIMA, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH

Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles allows police cruiser at school

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
VERSAILLES, OH
countynewsonline.org

Arcanum Public Library welcomes new director

The Board of Trustees of the Arcanum Public Library is pleased to announce that Peggy Grim has been named as its new Library Director. In her role, Peggy will continue leading the team in providing quality services, programming and materials. Peggy has more than 20 years of service with the...
ARCANUM, OH
WDTN

1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

KKK flyers distributed in Troy

TROY — An unknown person or persons recently distributed flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in parts of the city of Troy. “I believe it was at least two nights,” Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said. “It was first brought to our attention on Nov. 7.”
TROY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation

One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
OXFORD, OH

