FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City BOE receives facilities updates
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education received a facilities update and discussed a contract with Lincoln Center to hold spots in the Miami County Alternate Education Program for Tipp City students in grades five through eight on Monday, Nov. 7, during their regular session meeting. The...
Springfield City Schools to hold ‘Wellness Week’ for students and staff
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District (SCSD) will extend their Thanksgiving Break from three days to five in observance of the district’s ‘Wellness Week,’ according to a Springfield City School District spokesperson. The district will be closed through the entire week of Thanksgiving beginning Nov....
ocj.com
Springfield educator honored as GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year
Shelby Guthrie knows how to make agricultural education meaningful for her students and she’s passionate about spreading innovation to other science teachers. The Global Impact STEM Academy educator has won The GrowNextGen Teacher Leader of the Year for 2022-2023. This honor reflects her enthusiastic outreach and involvement with the GrowNextGen program. “Shelby is a dynamic, zealous ambassador for agricultural science in the classroom,” said Jane Hunt, Director of Education.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy City Schools hosts State of the Schools Address
TROY — The Troy City Schools held its first-ever State of the Schools Address on Tuesday, Nov. 8, offering presentations on topics ranging from academic performance to district finances and future building plans. “The last couple years were pretty tough,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “This year...
miamivalleytoday.com
MC Commissioners OK funds for Child Advocacy Center
TROY – Miami County Commissioners provided financial contribution in the amount of $124,900 to the Child Advocacy Center with Isiah’s Place during their Tuesday, Nov. 8, meeting. The creation of the Child Advocacy Center will provide “multidisciplinary professional services to children and their families who are victims of...
Urbana Citizen
WL-S students of month
West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded its October Students of the Month. Pictured from left to right – 8th Grade: Maddie Adkins and Sutton Wilcoxon; 7th Grade: Jenny Reprogle and Dane Reams; 6th Grade: Ashlyn Yeater and Drew Piacentino.
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington Council covers several topics
COVINGTON — The village of Covington saw more than 400 trick or treaters on the countywide beggar’s night, according to an update from Police Chief Lee Harmon at Monday evening’s council meeting. Mayor Ed McCord shared in his report the home decorating contest details and registration forms...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local library events and meetings
Dungeons and Dragons Night: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library. Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, for a Dungeons and Dragons Night. The event is open to both experienced and new players in middle school or high school. Registration is not required. Trustee Board...
miamivalleytoday.com
Local FFA in district job interview competition
CASSTOWN — Recently several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter competed in the district five FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held at National Trail High School in New Paris, OH. The Event consisted of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, performing an interview and writing a form thank you letter.
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: New charity fosters relationships between young people, horses
You may know her as the owner of Mudlick Tap House in downtown Dayton. But Jennifer Dean is also the co-founder, along with Kathy Corbett, of a new Miami Valley nonprofit we’re introducing today. It’s called HoofPrints and the mission is to transform lives through the unique relationship between...
miamivalleytoday.com
Reader comments on bullying
I was unable to attend the City Council meeting on 10/31/2022 but I watched the entire video the next day. As someone with limited mobility, the closed sidewalk and the inability to use so many parking spaces downtown has been a concern for nearly 3 years. To say I was...
Ottawa, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Dayton, OH
Are you looking for something fun to do in Dayton, Ohio?. There are plenty of great activities that won’t cost you a dime!. Dayton is known as the “Gem City,” belonging to Montgomery County, Ohio. It is a great place to visit if you’re looking for a...
Daily Advocate
Versailles allows police cruiser at school
VERSAILLES — The Versailles Village Council met Wednesday to discuss Klipstine Road and police cruisers. Mike Busse’s report stated he is asking the Council to approve the bidding of the Klipstine Road Improvement project. If approved, advertisement for the project would be intended for Nov. 16 and 23, and the bids for the project will be concluded on Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. The current project budget is $1,100,000, and depending on how the bids come in, there may need to be amended appropriations for the project.
Fox 19
2 men wanted in connection with burglaries in Dearborn County
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Two men are wanted in three counties in the Tri-State area, but authorities do not know who the suspects are, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry. The two men are accused of breaking into at least nine cars in the Hidden Valley Lake community...
countynewsonline.org
Arcanum Public Library welcomes new director
The Board of Trustees of the Arcanum Public Library is pleased to announce that Peggy Grim has been named as its new Library Director. In her role, Peggy will continue leading the team in providing quality services, programming and materials. Peggy has more than 20 years of service with the...
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
miamivalleytoday.com
KKK flyers distributed in Troy
TROY — An unknown person or persons recently distributed flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in parts of the city of Troy. “I believe it was at least two nights,” Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said. “It was first brought to our attention on Nov. 7.”
oxfordobserver.org
Inspectors cite cafe with critical violation
One Oxford restaurant received a critical violation from the Butler County Health Department this week. Brick House Cafe at 11 W. Church St. was marked for one critical violation for storing perishable foods such as crab, salmon, and shrimp at temperatures too high to prevent bacteria growth. The restaurant also received one non-critical violation for using improper thawing practices for fish.
