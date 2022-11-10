11 November 2022 04:04 p.m. All figures in US dollars. PDS Biotechnology Corp is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -28 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -32 cents to ​a loss of -23 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", seven "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -28 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -23 cents to a low of -32 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $16.75. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -28 cents per share implies a loss of 17.26 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -24 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.28 -0.20 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.22 -0.32 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.22 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.20 -0.24 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 04:04 p.m..

