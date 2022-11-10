Read full article on original website
BRIEF-KKR Leads Series C Round in Indonesian Digital Trust Provider Privy
* KKR & CO INC - SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS UNDER WHICH KKR WILL PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN THE $48 MILLION SERIES C FUNDING ROUND OF PRIVY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is...
PDS Biotechnology Corp <PDSB.O>: A loss of 28 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
11 November 2022 04:04 p.m. All figures in US dollars. PDS Biotechnology Corp is expected to show a decrease in its third quarter earnings to -28 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -32 cents to a loss of -23 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", seven "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -28 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -23 cents to a low of -32 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the eight analysts providing estimates is $16.75. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -28 cents per share implies a loss of 17.26 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -24 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.28 -0.20 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.22 -0.32 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.22 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.20 -0.24 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 11 at 04:04 p.m..
IMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed a deal reached by Chad's creditors and said it would reduce the risk of debt distress and protected the central African country against downside risks, including lower oil prices. "We have been waiting for this...
Rheinmetall agrees 1.2 billion euro deal to acquire Spanish explosives maker Expal
LONDON (Reuters) -German military equipment manufacturer Rheinmetall said on Sunday it has agreed a deal to acquire Spanish explosives and ammunition maker Expal Systems for an enterprise value of 1.2 billion euros ($1.24 billion). Expal is a subsidiary of Spanish company Maxam, owned by private equity firm Rhone Capital. The...
Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
China further extends loan repayment for small firms hit by COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will extend loan repayment dates for small firms hit by COVID-19 and encourage financing institutions with government guarantees to continue offering credit support to those firms, according to a notice published by the central bank on Monday.
UPDATE 2-Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
(Updates with Kerry saying the U.S. will not support creating a separate loss and damage fund) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday.
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
UPDATE 4-Alibaba mum on Singles Day sales tally, says in line with 2021
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group opted not to disclose the final sales tally of its annual Singles Day shopping festival for the first time since it started the event in 2009, saying only that results were in line with last year. Last year's 8.5% rise in gross merchandise...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
Eviation wins order from NTAS for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft
Northern Territory Air Services (NTAS) signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Eviation Aircraft for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft. Alice will operate NTAS flights ranging from 150 to 250 miles in remote places in Australia. These aircraft will bring down carbon emissions as well as cut down the cost of...
Russian rouble firms near 60 vs dollar as tax period nears
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading higher on Monday, holding close to last week’s level of 60 against the U.S. dollar as domestic exporters prepared to buy roubles ahead of a new tax period.
BRIEF-Kore Potash PLC Updates On Correspondence From Minister Of Mines, Republic Of Congo
* UPDATES ON CORRESPONDENCE FROM MINISTER OF MINES, REPUBLIC OF CONGO. * RESPONDED TO ITEMS RAISED BY MINISTER, SEEKING ONGOING SUPPORT TO CONTINUE RELATIONSHIPS WITH CO. * SEEKING MINISTER'S ONGOING SUPPORT TO CONTINUE RELATIONSHIPS WITH CO TO ENABLE COMPLETION OF FINANCING PROCESS FOR KOLA POTASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
4 Banking stocks to watch out for amid recession fears
Credit Suisse has cautioned that over the next few years, bad loans worth £47 billion might have to be written off by UK banks. In order to cover the loan losses in their latest trading updates, funds worth £1.3 billion have been set aside by the leading UK banks, which include NatWest, Barclays, and Lloyds.
EXCLUSIVE-Tesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla has considered plans for exporting made-in-China electric vehicles to the United States and Canada, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a step that would connect its largest factory to North America, its largest market. Tesla has been evaluating whether Model 3...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.
