Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
4 Banking stocks to watch out for amid recession fears
Credit Suisse has cautioned that over the next few years, bad loans worth £47 billion might have to be written off by UK banks. In order to cover the loan losses in their latest trading updates, funds worth £1.3 billion have been set aside by the leading UK banks, which include NatWest, Barclays, and Lloyds.
Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
Russian rouble firms near 60 vs dollar as tax period nears
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading higher on Monday, holding close to last week’s level of 60 against the U.S. dollar as domestic exporters prepared to buy roubles ahead of a new tax period.
Retailer earnings, economic reports, reviewing last week's markets and more: Monday's 5 things to know
Tuesday will see the release of key economic reports to help investors gauge the US economy, including the release of October's Producer Price Index.
Crypto.com says balance sheet strong, exchange not in trouble
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com's chief executive said the firm will prove all naysayers wrong on the platform being in trouble, and that it has a robust balance sheet and took no risks.
Joules to call in administrators, as business confidence hits 13-year low – business live
Retailer intends to appoint administrators after failing to find new investment
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
DarioHealth Corp expected to post a loss of 76 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* DarioHealth Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * The New York City-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $6.232 million from $5.63 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for DarioHealth Corp is for a loss of 76 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 6 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for DarioHealth Corp is $14, above its last closing price of $4.08. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -0.71 -0.74 Missed -3.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.96 -0.96 -0.74 Beat 22.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.09 -1.06 -1.09 Missed -3.2 Sep. 30 2021 -0.91 -0.94 -1.18 Missed -26.1 Jun. -0.87 -0.85 -0.99 Missed -15.8 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -1.18 -1.04 -0.92 Beat 11.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.77 -0.81 -1.06 Missed -30.5 Sep. 30 2020 -0.68 -0.68 -0.71 Missed -3.9 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:54 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Russia says no agreement yet to extend Black Sea grain deal
(Reuters) -Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertiliser exports. Deputy Foreign Minster Sergei Vershinin was quoted by state news agency...
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Disney plans hiring freeze, job cuts - CNBC
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is planning to freeze hiring and cut jobs, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo. Disney did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
UPDATE 2-Some countries have resisted 1.5°C goal in COP27 text, US says
(Updates with Kerry saying the U.S. will not support creating a separate loss and damage fund) SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 12 (Reuters) - A few countries have resisted mentioning a global goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the official text of the COP27 summit in Egypt, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said at the conference on Saturday.
Protesters in Peru break into Hochschild mine, cause interruptions
LIMA (Reuters) - Residents of an Andean community in Peru broke into Hochschild Mining Plc's Inmaculada gold and silver mine, the company said on Saturday, causing interruptions and putting the safety of its workers at risk. London-listed Hochschild Mining said in a statement that residents of the Huancute community in...
Eviation wins order from NTAS for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft
Northern Territory Air Services (NTAS) signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Eviation Aircraft for 20 all-electric Alice aircraft. Alice will operate NTAS flights ranging from 150 to 250 miles in remote places in Australia. These aircraft will bring down carbon emissions as well as cut down the cost of...
