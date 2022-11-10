Read full article on original website
1 dead in apartment fire in Browne’s Addition
SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died in an apartment fire in Browne’s Addition early Saturday morning, according to police on the scene. The exact cause of death is still under investigation. According to officers with the Spokane Police Department, the victim had to be pulled from the building, and first responders attempted life-saving measures on scene.
pullmanradio.com
40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley
A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
ifiberone.com
ATF agent won't face charges in 2021 gunfire exchange with Moses Lake man in Spokane
SPOKANE — An undercover federal agent who exchanged gunfire with a Moses Lake man in Spokane last year will not face criminal charges, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office. Both the suspect, identified as Randy James Holmes, and the ATF agent were injured in the November 2021...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cold case arrest made after 40 years in Spokane Murder investigation
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department have solved a cold case murder from 40 years ago in Spokane. Police in California have arrested 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt on Fugitive charges stemming from a first degree murder warrant that was issued on Oct. 14. On May. 25, 1982, a 58-year-old...
‘No matter how much time goes by’: Spokane Police arrest suspect in one of many cold case murders
It's just one of many unsolved cases the Spokane Police Department has on its books.
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
KHQ Right Now
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne
MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
Minor Injuries Reported In Multi-Crash Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police department reported a two multi vehicle crash in Spokane on friday afternoon. According to Washington state patrol, the accident happened near the Maple street exit downtown. One of the crashes involved five cars and the other accident was a four car crash. Minor injuries were reported in both...
Spokane police arrest two men in murder of man found bound and gagged in Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 51-year-old man found bound and gagged in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. According to Nick Briggs with SPD, the major crimes units have...
q13fox.com
Spokane murder suspect who fled in 2019 arrested in Europe
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who is accused of killing his wife and fleeing from Spokane in 2019 was arrested. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that Wahid Kashify was arrested on Oct. 29 as he was leaving a gym locker room in Europe. Kashify remains in custody...
wa.gov
WSP Press Release – Update # 34 on March 7 Officer Involved Shooting in Liberty Lake
Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on March 15, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
ATF agent won’t face criminal charges for shooting a man in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County prosecutors will not charge a local ATF agent for shooting a man during an investigation last year.
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
KHQ Right Now
Police searching for possible kidnapper in Coeur d'Alene
Coeur d'Alene police are searching for information on a case where a man attempted to kidnap a group of kids. According to police the man asked three kids if they wanted candy and gestured to his back seat.
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge
PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
yaktrinews.com
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33
QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
KREM
Kindness in motion: How an anonymous donor changed a North Idaho family's life
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Everything seemed to be going wrong for Josh France and Brooke Carroll, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “It was one thing after another," France, 40, said Thursday evening. “We didn’t have a place to live, our car breaks down," Carroll, 30, said....
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley man wanted for fraud investigation
Spokane Valley Police Detectives are hoping you can help them identify this man wanted for a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
