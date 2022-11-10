ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX 28 Spokane

1 dead in apartment fire in Browne’s Addition

SPOKANE, Wash. – One person died in an apartment fire in Browne’s Addition early Saturday morning, according to police on the scene. The exact cause of death is still under investigation. According to officers with the Spokane Police Department, the victim had to be pulled from the building, and first responders attempted life-saving measures on scene.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley

A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cold case arrest made after 40 years in Spokane Murder investigation

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department have solved a cold case murder from 40 years ago in Spokane. Police in California have arrested 62-year-old Tracy Pruitt on Fugitive charges stemming from a first degree murder warrant that was issued on Oct. 14. On May. 25, 1982, a 58-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for traffic...
MILLWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Spokane murder suspect who fled in 2019 arrested in Europe

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who is accused of killing his wife and fleeing from Spokane in 2019 was arrested. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that Wahid Kashify was arrested on Oct. 29 as he was leaving a gym locker room in Europe. Kashify remains in custody...
SPOKANE, WA
wa.gov

WSP Press Release – Update # 34 on March 7 Officer Involved Shooting in Liberty Lake

Spokane, WA – This is an update to the original press release put out by the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team on March 15, 2022. This SIIR team is comprised of local agencies including the Spokane Police Department, the Spokane County Sherriff’s Office, Liberty Lake Police Department, Airway Heights Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol is the lead agency on this investigation.
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Mistaken clothes lead to drug charge

PRIEST RIVER — A traffic stop over mistaken clothes has left one Washington man with four criminal charges. However, as part of a plea deal, the other charges were dropped in exchange for a guilty plea in a felony drug possession case. The traffic stop, which occurred Nov. 16,...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
yaktrinews.com

Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33

QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

