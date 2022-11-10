Read full article on original website
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
Global stocks mixed amid inflation hopes, virus unease
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian stocks declined while Europe opened higher Monday as optimism about lower U.S. inflation competed with unease over a rise in Chinese virus cases. London and Frankfurt gained. Shanghai and Tokyo retreated while Hong Kong rose. Oil prices were little-changed. Investors were encouraging by...
WRAPUP 4-Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
CEO Ray said FTX is coordinating with law enforcement and regulators to mitigate unauthorized access to assets. Blockchain analytics firms estimated outflows between $473-659 mln. *. FTX had $14.6 bln in assets, only $900 mln were liquid, according to document reviewed by Reuters. *. Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he remains...
Australia shares likely to open higher, NZ flat
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a firm start on Monday, extending on sharp gains logged in the prior session as cooler-than-expected inflation in the United States sparked speculation of a pivot in the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening stance. The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 46-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 2.8% higher on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was largely unchanged 11,316.680 points in early trade . (Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
Joules to call in administrators, as business confidence hits 13-year low – business live
Retailer intends to appoint administrators after failing to find new investment
Russian rouble firms near 60 vs dollar as tax period nears
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading higher on Monday, holding close to last week’s level of 60 against the U.S. dollar as domestic exporters prepared to buy roubles ahead of a new tax period.
4 Banking stocks to watch out for amid recession fears
Credit Suisse has cautioned that over the next few years, bad loans worth £47 billion might have to be written off by UK banks. In order to cover the loan losses in their latest trading updates, funds worth £1.3 billion have been set aside by the leading UK banks, which include NatWest, Barclays, and Lloyds.
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
How have these lithium stocks fared in last one year?
The demand and price of lithium have seen a significant rise in recent times. Reliance on China for most of the supply chains for EVs and lithium-ion batteries has resulted in a severe lithium shortage for battery manufacturers. As per The Resources and Energy Quarterly, Lithium is on track to...
ASX 200 rises at open; Fortescue, Champion Iron up over 8%
Australian shares opened higher on Monday. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 25.20 points, or 0.35%, to 7,183.20. On Friday, the benchmark index closed 2.8% higher at 7,158 points. Australian shares opened higher on Monday after Wall Street close din the green on Friday. The ASX 200...
FREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 billion initial capital cost
(Reuters) -FREYR Battery SA said on Friday it had purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its Giga America battery plant, and projected an initial capital spend of $1.7 billion for the project. The battery developer, which plans to undertake detailed plant engineering in the coming months, also said...
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
President Joe Biden sits down with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago
Which airline stocks can investors look at in November?
The festive season is just around the corner, and airports will likely see a huge rush very soon. This summer, thousands of flight cancellations ruined the holiday plans for many, so people are looking for a better situation this time. With the festive season approaching, there are a lot of...
IMF says Chad debt deal cuts risks, protects against lower oil prices
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Sunday welcomed a deal reached by Chad's creditors and said it would reduce the risk of debt distress and protected the central African country against downside risks, including lower oil prices. "We have been waiting for this...
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post a loss of 28 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 14. * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is for a loss of 28 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is $9, above its last closing price of $1.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.36 -0.37 -0.31 Beat 16.8 Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.42 -0.48 Missed -15 Dec. 31 2021 -0.36 -0.35 -0.40 Missed -13.4 Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.38 Missed -17.2 Jun. -0.32 -0.31 -0.58 Missed -86.2 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.30 -0.30 -0.33 Missed -8.2 Dec. 31 2020 -0.44 -0.41 -0.31 Beat 23.6 Sep. 30 2020 -0.64 -0.65 -0.38 Beat 41.5 This summary was machine generated November 12 at 02:59 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Leaders land in Indonesia for G20 summit; US seeks no conflict with China, says Biden
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday his country will maintain open communication lines and seek no conflict with China, ahead of what are expected to be tense talks on a range of geopolitical issues at the G20 summit in Indonesia this week. Biden and Chinese...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
BRIEF-Powerbridge Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
* PBTS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY. * RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION LETTER HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
DarioHealth Corp <DRIO.O>: A loss of 76 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 02:52 a.m. All figures in US dollars. DarioHealth Corp is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -76 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from seven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of $-1.10 to a loss of -67 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", five "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seven analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.19 percent from -76 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -67 cents to a low of $-1.10. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the seven analysts providing estimates is $15.39. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $6.23 million from $5.63 million in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -76 cents per share implies a gain of 35.35 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $-1.18 per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.71 -0.74 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.96 -0.74 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -1.06 -1.09 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.94 -1.18 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 02:52 a.m..
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA
