Read full article on original website
Related
New lifetime pass gives veterans, active military and families free access to National Parks
A new program will offer military families and veterans free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges, lakeshores and forests. The National Park Service has partnered with Operation Live Well, an initiative designed to improve the health and well-being of the defense community, to...
How members of the US military and Gold Star families can get into national parks for free
Veterans, active service members, and Gold Star Families can sign up for a new pass to enjoy America's National Parks without having to pay.
aarp.org
Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back
Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
Veterans Day 2022: Freebies and Discounts for Service Members and Their Families
Veterans Day is Friday, November 11 and in honor of the service members that have so bravely served our country, restaurants and businesses nationwide are showing their gratitude with an array of free meals, discounts and other well-deserved perks. Most discounts will require proof of a military ID. For online...
Here are 15 companies offering discounts to military personnel this Veterans Day
Story at a glance On Veterans Day, a host of restaurants will offer discounts to veterans and active duty service members. Some discounts extend to military spouses. Below is a list of 15 eateries offering deals on Veterans Day this Friday. Friday marks Veterans Day in the United States, the annual recognition of the nation’s…
Washington Examiner
'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary
There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
Yakima Herald Republic
196 Military Discounts for Active Duty, Retirees and More
There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve. But many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude, by offering discounts to service...
Deported veterans trying to cope and celebrate holiday
"I don't make enough to fix my teeth," said Guillen. If I was over there, north of the border, all I would have to do is make an appointment, here I can't do that."
Veterans Day 2022: Why is Veterans Day on Nov. 11? Has it ever been on another date?
Like Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), Independence Day (July 4th) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Veterans Day is celebrated on the same day every year, irrespective of the day of the week on which they fall. For Veterans Day, the significance of the Nov. 11 date has to do with...
Veterans Day: 5 things to do and say to honor America's heroes
On Veterans Day, there are a number of smart ways to reach out to veterans and to military service members to thank them for all they do — here are five things families can do to honor heroes.
Visit a national park for free on Veterans Day
To celebrate Veterans Day, Americans can visit a national park for free on Friday.The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees in honor of the holiday. They are also offering free lifetime military passes to veterans.The free passes provide access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks and wildlife refugees.In Massachusetts, parking fees are being waived Friday at all state parks, and interpretative programming will be offered at state parks throughout the holiday weekend.
Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor
SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Raleigh News & Observer
On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets
Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Memorial Honoring Native American Veterans To Be Formally Dedicated In Washington DC
On this Veterans Day 2022, the nation's capital will host a full slate of remembrances and recognitions, including the dedication of the Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian. The memorial opened to the public on Veterans Day two years ago, but due to...
Washington Examiner
Thank you to our nation's veterans
Today, at 2:11 pm EST, observe a two-minute moment of silence in honor of the brave men and women who previously served in the military. We acknowledge their great sacrifice and sense of duty to protect so that others may be free. Today, honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day...
Veterans Day by the numbers: 8 facts about the federal holiday
Veterans Day is a federal holiday begun in 1954 but it has origins that date back to World War I. Here are eight number-based facts about the day that honors America's troops.
NBC News
Harris lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day
Vice President Harris participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of Veterans Day and delivered remarks thanking all those who served.Nov. 11, 2022.
KLEWTV
Marine shares his story of service, sacrifice and strength this Veterans Day
(TND) — Millions of Americans have served in the armed forces, but it’s still a small and special group of our friends, family and neighbors who have stepped up to defend our freedoms. Less than 10% of the adult population in the U.S. are veterans. On this Veterans...
Anthem Veterans Day Memorial In Arizona Illuminates Only Once A Year, On Veterans Day At 11:11 AM
Today is Veterans Day, the one day of the year where we collectively honor, celebrate and thank all the brave men and women that have served our country. And while their sacrifice warrants more than just one day of the year and a handful of Instagram posts, it is import to remember that freedom doesn’t come free.
Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice
Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
Comments / 0