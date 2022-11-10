ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aarp.org

Veterans and Active-Duty Military Members: Social Security Has Your Back

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022. Every year on this day, we honor all veterans who served our country and risked their lives to protect us. Our Wounded Warriors webpage is an important resource for military members who return home with injuries. If you know a wounded veteran, please let them know about our Wounded Warriors webpage at www.ssa.gov/woundedwarriors.
Washington Examiner

'Veterans were being lost in this shuffle': Vietnam War memorial marks 40-year anniversary

There are more than 58,000 U.S. service members whose legacies are sketched into the Vietnam War memorial, which was unveiled 40 years ago this Veterans Day. Prior to the memorial's unveiling in 1982, the roughly 3 million U.S. service members who served in the military during the Vietnam War came home to a largely unwelcoming crowd nationwide as the public disagreed with the war. Public sentiment regarding U.S. involvement in Vietnam was an obstacle for those who were in support of a memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yakima Herald Republic

196 Military Discounts for Active Duty, Retirees and More

There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve. But many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude, by offering discounts to service...
CBS Boston

Visit a national park for free on Veterans Day

To celebrate Veterans Day, Americans can visit a national park for free on Friday.The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees in honor of the holiday. They are also offering free lifetime military passes to veterans.The free passes provide access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks and wildlife refugees.In Massachusetts, parking fees are being waived Friday at all state parks, and interpretative programming will be offered at state parks throughout the holiday weekend. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
Washington Examiner

Thank you to our nation's veterans

Today, at 2:11 pm EST, observe a two-minute moment of silence in honor of the brave men and women who previously served in the military. We acknowledge their great sacrifice and sense of duty to protect so that others may be free. Today, honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day...
Terry Mansfield

Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.

