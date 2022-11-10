Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
Bellydancers ‘shimmy’ their way to Midwestern dance convention
The three-day event offered 30 classes.
WILX-TV
Thousands show up for model train show in Meridian Township
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show. Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI
The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
WILX-TV
ELPD welcomes newest member, meet Tyr
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department has welcomed their newest and youngest member of the force. He’s intelligent, lightning fast and has four paws. Officer Tyler Cassidy and K9 Tyr graduated from the Mid-Michigan Police K9 School on October 27, 2022. Tyr is trained as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detention dog.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
WWMTCw
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
WILX-TV
Cyberattack forces Jackson County schools to close Monday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday because of a cyberattack. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim of a ransomware attack. Jackson ISD provides technology services for many districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
WILX-TV
Lansing partnership gives hundreds of free pairs of footwear to veterans
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Soles4Vets is a partnership that works to provide free footwear for veterans. Footprints of Michigan, Feldman Chevrolet and UAW Locals 652 and 724 did just that Friday. They were able to give out hundreds of pairs of shoes. “It’s a small token of our appreciation for...
WILX-TV
Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
Lansing homeless shelters at capacity as cold weather looms
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Homelessness is on the rise nationwide and shelters in Lansing are having no choice but to refuse dozens of people every day With a cold front on the way, many homeless shelters across Michigan are beginning to panic. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that in Lansing, it’s estimated that […]
WILX-TV
Veterans Day celebrations across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. It is a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Across Mid-Michigan, there will be multiple celebrations honoring those who served. In Jackson County, the Veterans Council will...
Pets of the week: Ordell is a unique guy. Milly is quiet and calm
JACKSON, MI -- The Jackson County Animal Shelter, 3770 Spring Arbor Road, has many pets available for adoption. Ordell is a 1-year-old Boxer mix who was surrendered by his owner. Ordell is has lots of qualities that make him unique. He has this soft fuzzy hair on the top of his head that feels like the fuzz on a peach.
WILX-TV
Lansing church wants to stop the violence
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at the Christ Kingdom Builder Church to talk about how to stop the violence. In Lansing, 15 people have been killed as of November 2022. Christ Kingdom Builder Church said they had enough and they are talking about it. Michael Robbins knows what anger can do and he has seen it up close.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Daniel Burger serves up the heat at The Cadet Tavern
CONCORD, MI – While traveling through the village of Concord, people can find a hidden gem for burgers and pizza at The Cadet Tavern. Thad and Tony Brooks have owned The Cadet Tavern since 2017, but the bar has been a locally-owned joint much longer. The brothers bought the bar because they wanted to own the small-town establishment, Thad Brooks said.
School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage
JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
GRPD: Fisherman finds body in Grand River
Authorities say a fisherman came upon a body in the Grand River in Grand Rapids Friday morning.
Michigan man paralyzed in tree stand fall urges hunters to take precautions
There is gratitude, but sadness too. He is glad to have the time with his wife, his son and daughter, his grandchildren, but he misses driving, hunting and “anything physical.”. He worries about being a burden. “Worst of it is putting the whole family through it,” said Dave Gier,...
New beer regales time car crashed into brewery, voters take to the polls: Jackson headlines Nov. 5-10
JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s Grand River Brewery has created a new beer inspired by, or poking fun at that time in 2021 when a car crashed into the brewery. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. A new beer now on tap...
Comments / 0