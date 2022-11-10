ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

Thousands show up for model train show in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Thousands of people returned to Mid-Michigan for the largest model train show. Trains ran along various-sized modular displays set up at the MSU Pavilion. More than 3,000 people from across the country were expected to visit the model train show. The national model railroad association also had several free demonstrations.
LANSING, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lansing, MI

The city of Lansing in Ingham County, Michigan, is home to the historic State Capitol Building and Michigan State University. Named after Lansing, New York, the population as of the 2020 census was 112,644, making it the sixth largest city in the Great Lake State. After being chosen as the...
LANSING, MI
Tracy Stengel

Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
TECUMSEH, MI
WILX-TV

ELPD welcomes newest member, meet Tyr

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department has welcomed their newest and youngest member of the force. He’s intelligent, lightning fast and has four paws. Officer Tyler Cassidy and K9 Tyr graduated from the Mid-Michigan Police K9 School on October 27, 2022. Tyr is trained as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detention dog.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market

JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Cyberattack forces Jackson County schools to close Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many schools in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday because of a cyberattack. The Jackson Intermediate School District (ISD) sent an email to staff and said it is a victim of a ransomware attack. Jackson ISD provides technology services for many districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing partnership gives hundreds of free pairs of footwear to veterans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Soles4Vets is a partnership that works to provide free footwear for veterans. Footprints of Michigan, Feldman Chevrolet and UAW Locals 652 and 724 did just that Friday. They were able to give out hundreds of pairs of shoes. “It’s a small token of our appreciation for...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing homeless shelters at capacity as cold weather looms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Homelessness is on the rise nationwide and shelters in Lansing are having no choice but to refuse dozens of people every day With a cold front on the way, many homeless shelters across Michigan are beginning to panic. The National Alliance to End Homelessness reports that in Lansing, it’s estimated that […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Veterans Day celebrations across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. It is a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for the men and women who have served in the armed forces. Across Mid-Michigan, there will be multiple celebrations honoring those who served. In Jackson County, the Veterans Council will...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing church wants to stop the violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People gathered at the Christ Kingdom Builder Church to talk about how to stop the violence. In Lansing, 15 people have been killed as of November 2022. Christ Kingdom Builder Church said they had enough and they are talking about it. Michael Robbins knows what anger can do and he has seen it up close.
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School canceled in Jackson, Hillsdale counties Monday, Nov. 14 due to system outage

JACKSON, MI - School districts in Jackson and Hillsdale counties will be closed Monday, Nov. 14, due to a systems outage impacting a wide range of building operations. The Jackson County Intermediate School District reported the outage to the system used by school districts in both counties occurred over the weekend, Nov. 12-13, and affects critical operating systems, including but not limited to heating, telephones, and classroom technology.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

