Man, 60, dies months after Cotswold assault; CMPD investigating homicide

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A man died more than three months after he was assaulted over the summer, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said were called on July 24 to 4400 Randolph Road, near the Harris Teeter and Publix in Cotswold. The call for for an assault, where Corey Black, 60, was the victim.

According to the police report for the incident, Black was assaulted by an unknown suspect, who then left the scene in a dark-colored sedan that was heading east on Randolph Road.

CMPD said Black was taken to the hospital that day with a head injury. On Nov. 5 -- more than three months later -- Black died of his injuries, investigators said.

Trevor Watkins said he was Black’s neighbor at a Cotswold condo community.

“He didn’t deserve that,” he said.

Watkins said that he will never forget the kindness Black showed him when he moved in.

Watkins said that Black was frail and couldn’t defend himself.

“He walked with a cane, and he walked slowly,” Watkins said. “It just breaks my heart that anyone, anybody would ever take advantage of that in that way. He just did not deserve that.”

The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said. They asked anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Detective Condron is the lead detective assigned to the case.

Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

