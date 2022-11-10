This is not a pro-life society — our task is to make it one

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma senator wants to make time change a thing of the past
(The Center Square) - Fall back no more for the Sooner State?. Less than a week after Oklahomans set back their clocks an hour, Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, announced his plans to reintroduce a bill during Oklahoma's next legislative session that could set the state on Daylight Savings Time permanently.
Washington Examiner
Never again Trumpers: Republicans say disappointing midterm elections poor reflection on Donald
The blame game for the Republicans' tepid showing in the midterm elections is in full swing, and many lawmakers are landing on former President Donald Trump as the prime target. Coupled with Trump's tantrum over Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) wipeout reelection and a bizarre swing at Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA),...
Washington Examiner
Rick Scott reverses course, no longer seeks to take on McConnell for party leadership
Before Tuesday night's election, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, was seriously considering mounting a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) if Republicans were to retake the Senate. In September, Scott was coy when asked about whether he'd support McConnell staying on...
Washington Examiner
Trump acolyte Herschel Walker may turn to 'huge draw' DeSantis ahead of Georgia runoff
Herschel Walker's success in the Georgia Senate runoff could hinge on the participation and backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), rather than former President Donald Trump, according to some Republicans. Trump helped recruit his friend Walker into the Senate contest last year. However, Trump's relationship with Georgia has been...
Washington Examiner
Does California know Election Day was three days ago?
It has been three days since the midterm elections. Did California miss the memo?. The Golden State is the opposite of the gold standard on just about every issue, from poverty to homelessness to energy policy, and election procedures are at the top of the list. According to the New York Times, there are 31 House races where no winner has been determined. Of those 31, more than half (16) are in California.
Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Washington Examiner
Federal court blocks Biden’s student loan bailout. Will the opinion stand?
A federal district judge blocked President Joe Biden’s student loan bailout, holding that it is “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated.”. Biden’s plan cancels $10,000 of debt for borrowers who have federal student loans and make less than $125,000 per year, and...
Washington Examiner
Adrian Fontes beats Trump-endorsed election denier to become Arizona secretary of state
Democratic attorney Adrian Fontes has defeated Republican election denier Mark Finchem to become Arizona's next secretary of state. The winner is second in the line of succession for governor and has the power to upend how elections are handled, which could play an important role in the 2024 presidential contest.
Washington Examiner
Streets of Philadelphia: Mexico using US city for anti-drug campaign
Mexico's government is using videos from Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood as part of its national ad campaign to draw young people away from using drugs. Jesus Ramirez, spokesman for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced the ad series through Twitter on Tuesday. The ads feature homeless people slumped against walls and in tent encampments, as well as open-air drug users.
Washington Examiner
How just 50,000 votes yet to be counted could decide who controls the Senate
More than 50,000 mail-in ballots still need to be counted in Nevada's most populous county, delaying election results for at least another day, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said Friday. Of the 50,030 mail ballots, an estimated 15,900 will be sent for tabulation Friday. More than 12,000 were...
Washington Examiner
GOP forced to recast pitch in Georgia runoff after Democrats hold Senate majority
Republicans were left pondering how to motivate grassroots turnout for Herschel Walker in a December runoff versus Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) after Democrats preserved their majority with wins in Nevada and Arizona. For days since the midterm elections, Republicans flooded inboxes with email fundraising appeals imploring grassroots conservatives to support...
Washington Examiner
Tobacco companies sue to block California's flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – One day after California voters overwhelmingly approved the state’s flavored tobacco ban, a group of tobacco companies filed a federal lawsuit challenging the ban. California voters approved Proposition 31 this week, a measure that upholds a 2020 law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma election called "mandate on school choice"
(The Center Square) - School choice was not the only issue in the Oklahoma gubernatorial race, but it was one of the most prolific. Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to "think outside the box" and "stand with parents over big unions" when asked about school vouchers during a debate with his opponent, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results hang in the balance as counting continues in Arizona, Alaska, and California
Polls may have closed across the country two days ago, but in the battleground state of Arizona, they are still counting. A record number of ballots dropped off at Maricopa County vote centers has delayed results until Monday at the earliest. Initially, election officials said they'd have the final tally by Friday but extended their self-imposed deadline and said they'd continue counting through the weekend.
Washington Examiner
Very narrow path to Democratic House majority runs through true toss-up races
Republicans are gearing up to take control of the House of Representatives, despite their majority not yet being sealed. For Democrats, there's still a narrow path to retaining the House majority by winning the majority of remaining true toss-up elections. As of Friday afternoon, there's a statistical path for the Democratic to hit the 218-seat majority.
Washington Examiner
Nevada votes to raise minimum wage
Voters in Nevada have decided to increase the state’s minimum wage. Nevada voters have approved Question 2, a ballot provision that will raise the minimum wage in the Silver State to $12 per hour by July 2024. The provision also ensures the state’s minimum wage cannot go below the...
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrat concedes defeat in race for state treasurer
Democratic Arizona state Sen. Martin Quezada conceded his race for state treasurer to Republican incumbent Kimberly Yee, who so far has received the most votes out of any candidate in the state for the midterm elections. Quezada received 995,535 votes, compared to Yee, who had 1,231,409, at the time of...
Washington Examiner
Hooked on a feeling: How John Fetterman won Pennsylvania
BRADDOCK, Pennsylvania — It didn’t matter to voters John Fetterman had exaggerated his claims of rebuilding the borough Braddock, held an innocent man at gunpoint for jogging while black, barely showed up for his current job as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, and has not been transparent about his heart health before or after his stroke. In the end, the York native won big in Pennsylvania on three things: the relationships he had built before his stroke in Republican areas of Pennsylvania, his smack talk against his opponent's carpetbagging, and Donald J. Trump.
Washington Examiner
Democrats poised to flip several state legislatures after GOP midterm flop
Republicans’ underperformance this week in the midterm elections extended all the way down the ballot, with the GOP potentially poised to lose control of four or more state legislative chambers in the face of stronger-than-expected support for Democrats. Democrats appear to have flipped chambers in multiple states they targeted,...
Washington Examiner
Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano concedes governor's race to Josh Shapiro
Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race, conceded to his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro on Sunday. State Sen. Mastriano contested the results of the 2020 election in a tweet that remains live two years later, for which he was ultimately subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 committee. Republicans in the state attempted to nominate a less controversial choice during the GOP gubernatorial primary who received "millions of dollars and the support of nationals PACs and organizations" over Mastriano, something the state senator noted in his concession announcement.
