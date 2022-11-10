This is not a pro-life society — our task is to make it one

It has been three days since the midterm elections. Did California miss the memo?. The Golden State is the opposite of the gold standard on just about every issue, from poverty to homelessness to energy policy, and election procedures are at the top of the list. According to the New York Times, there are 31 House races where no winner has been determined. Of those 31, more than half (16) are in California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO