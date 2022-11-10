ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorr Township, MI

Driver who vaulted US-131 overpass gets probation

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Es9AY_0j6F4pry00

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man whose car jumped an overpass along US-131 in January will not serve jail time.

Chandler Cockerham was sentenced Thursday to a year of probation and ordered to participate in an outpatient rehabilitation program.

The crash happened Jan. 13 along US-131 at the 142nd Avenue overpass near Dorr. Video captured by a nearby surveillance camera showed Cockerham’s speed up the embankment and then vault over the overpass. It hit a road sign and crashed on the other side. The car didn’t hit any other vehicles. Cockerham, the only person inside, was not seriously injured, suffering only a cut to his head.

In the following days, Cockerham told Target 8 he fell asleep behind the wheel. He admitted he had been drinking beforehand, saying he had two mixed drinks and a six pack of beer and then slept for four hours. Court documents show he also had cocaine in his system.

In September, Cockerham pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated.

