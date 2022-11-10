Read full article on original website
BRIEF-Powerbridge Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Notification Letter Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency
* PBTS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NASDAQ NOTIFICATION LETTER REGARDING MINIMUM BID PRICE DEFICIENCY. * RECEIPT OF NOTIFICATION LETTER HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content...
BRIEF-Balkan Mining And Minerals Announces Increase In Ground At Gorge Lithium Project In Canada
* INCREASE IN GROUND AT GORGE LITHIUM PROJECT IN CANADA
FREYR buys Georgia site for battery plant, sees $1.7 billion initial capital cost
(Reuters) -FREYR Battery SA said on Friday it had purchased a site in Coweta County, Georgia for its Giga America battery plant, and projected an initial capital spend of $1.7 billion for the project. The battery developer, which plans to undertake detailed plant engineering in the coming months, also said...
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc <TCON.O>: A loss of 28 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
12 November 2022 03:00 a.m. All figures in US dollars. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -28 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -31 cents to a loss of -26 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes two "Strong Buy", three "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the pharmaceuticals peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -28 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -26 cents to a low of -31 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $9.2. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -28 cents per share implies a gain of 25.66 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -38 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.37 -0.31 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.42 -0.48 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.35 -0.40 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.32 -0.38 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 12 at 03:00 a.m..
EXCLUSIVE-Tesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla has considered plans for exporting made-in-China electric vehicles to the United States and Canada, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a step that would connect its largest factory to North America, its largest market. Tesla has been evaluating whether Model 3...
China regulators order more financing support for property firms -sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have told financial institutions to extend more support to property developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday. A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China...
UPDATE 4-Nearly half of Meta job cuts were in tech, reorg underway - execs say
(Adds Family Foundation details) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 11 (Reuters) - Facebook owner Meta Platforms told employees on Friday that it would stop developing smart displays and smartwatches and that nearly half of the 11,000 jobs it eliminated this week in an unprecedented cost-cutting move were technology roles. Speaking during an...
Collapsed crypto exchange FTX hit by rogue transactions
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) - Crypto exchange FTX was engulfed in further chaos on Saturday when the company said it had detected unauthorized transactions and analysts flagged that millions of dollars of assets had been moved from the platform in "suspicious circumstances". FTX filed for bankruptcy on Friday after traders rushed...
Emerge (ASX:EM1) to expand into new locations with VAS business’ acquisition
Emerge Gaming has entered into an agreement to purchase VAS business from the Australian Content Management Pty Ltd. The price consideration of the acquisition is AU$650,000. eSport and gaming technology company Emerge Gaming Limited (ASX:EM1) shared via an ASX filing that it will acquire telco value-added service (VAS) business from Australian Content Management Pty Ltd for AU$650,000.
Alameda, FTX executives knew crypto exchange was using customer funds - WSJ
Nov 12 (Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO...
Recent updates from diversified ASX stocks
ANZ provided 146 cents per share as a dividend for FY22. A2M received the US FDA approval to import infant milk formula (IMF) products into the US. BrainChip strengthened its IP portfolio by securing a US patent for ‘an improved spiking neural network’ . The S&P/ASX200 closed sharply...
China further extends loan repayment for small firms hit by COVID
BEIJING (Reuters) -China will extend loan repayment dates for small firms hit by COVID-19 and encourage financing institutions with government guarantees to continue offering credit support to those firms, according to a notice published by the central bank on Monday.
Russian rouble firms near 60 vs dollar as tax period nears
(Reuters) - The Russian rouble was trading higher on Monday, holding close to last week’s level of 60 against the U.S. dollar as domestic exporters prepared to buy roubles ahead of a new tax period.
ASX 200 likely to rise; Wall Street ends higher
The Australian share market is poised to begin the week on a strong note. As per the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 42 points or 0.6% higher on Monday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.1%, the S&P 500 surged 0.9%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.9% higher.
Are Tether and USDT same?
In the cryptoverse, Bitcoin is followed by Ether and Tether in terms of market cap. Tether, which has multiple stablecoin offerings, is largely understood as a US dollar-pegged cryptocurrency. A few experts have apprehensions regarding the reserves that Tether holds to back the tokens it issues in the market. The...
