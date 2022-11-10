ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for new Holyoke Community College president

By Alanna Flood
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The search is on for the next president of Holyoke Community College.

HCC has assembled a 21-member search committee, which held its first meeting last week. In August, the current president Christina Royal announced that she would be retiring at the end of the school year. Her last day is July 14th, 2023. She has stated that she plans to help the administration with the transition.

HCC is looking for input from its entire community, students, staff and faculty, during the selection process and is hosting Town Hall style events to gather information and opinions.

“We’re also now engaging in a number of town halls to get our community’s feedback on what they would like to see in HCC’s next president. That process will start to unfold over the spring semester and we’re hoping to have a candidate come to campus that semester to meet with various stakeholders and have someone in place by the end of the semester, roughly July.” Amanda Sbriscia, Vice President of Institutional Advancement

The group will have another town hall style meeting on November 30th. The search committee has also retained the Pauly Group, a national consulting group to assist with the search.

