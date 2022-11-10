ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown man accused of sending out child porn

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars on allegations that he sent pictures and videos of sexual abuse involving young children to multiple people.

State police charged 31-year-old Effie Michael Bazan with one felony count of disseminating photos/film of child sex acts following an investigation that began in September. Investigators were made aware of the situation after a woman reported a man, later identified as Bazan, had sent her a video of child porn, according to court documents.

7 charged with homicide in kidnapping & killing of Indiana County teen

The woman further explained to troopers that she met Bazan virtually through an app, and they had been talking for a few days. One day, she alleged that Bazan started telling her, in detail, how there was a young girl that was “sexually aggressive toward him and made him have sex with her,” police noted. Afterward, the woman claimed he sent her a video of an adult man having sex with a young girl and told her that he made it.

The woman stopped talking to Bazan and reported the incident to state police the same day, according to the affidavit.

State police said child sex offenders often use text-based apps to try and hide their true identity. They also noted criminals will use these tactics to try and find those with similar interests in child porn.

Following a search warrant into the texting app, police reported finding that Bazan had sent approximately 10 different pictures and videos that “clearly depict sex acts” with “very young, seemingly pre-teen girls” sent to various other phone numbers using the same IP address.

Investigators were able to track down Bazar’s identity using the IP address as well as records obtained from Breezeline and T-Mobile.

Bazar was arraigned Wednesday, Nov. 9, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place Nov. 16.

