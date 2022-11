Linda Harvey Singleton, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Patterson, LA, passed away on November 7, 2022 at Terrebonne General Hospital at 3:58 AM. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Union Bethel in Amelia, LA., from 11:00 AM until funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial following in the church cemetery.

