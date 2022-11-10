Read full article on original website
NME
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical link up for new version of ‘Move’
Kae Tempest and Kojey Radical have collaborated on a new version of the former’s recent track ‘Move’ – listen to the new track below. ‘Move’ appears on Tempest’s recent album ‘The Line Is A Curve’, which came out back in April. “Kae...
NME
Brooklyn post-punks Dead Tooth crash a DIY show in their new video for ‘Sporty Boy’
Brooklyn post-punks Dead Tooth have shared the video for their latest single ‘Sporty Boy’. See it first on NME below. In the video for the track which dropped last week, the band steals a car and kick-flips their way into a DIY garage show. The visuals also show the band’s frontman, Zach James, going on a grand theft joy ride through Bushwick, with drummer Ginno Tacsiat and saxophone player John Staesco stitching off the back of the car, culminating in what the band called “a jam-packed, skater boy lark.”
NME
Louis Tomlinson cancels in-store signings after breaking his arm
Louis Tomlinson has cancelled a string of in-store signings that he had planned for this week, after he broke his right arm on the way back from a gig in New York. Tomlinson performed twice in New York last Friday night (November 11), appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – where he performed his latest single, ‘Silver Tongues’ – before headlining an intimate one-off show at the 1,200-capacity Irving Plaza. On the way back from that, the former One Direction member said in a statement, he “managed to fall and break [his] right arm pretty badly”.
NME
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
NME
Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ beats Taylor Swift to top US and UK album charts
Drake and 21 Savage‘s ‘Her Loss’ has knocked Taylor Swift off the top of the album charts in both the US and UK. The pair’s first collaborative album came out earlier this month (November 4) and becomes 21 Savage’s fist ever UK Number One album, knocking Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ off the top spot.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross Denies Being Hoarder Amid Piles and Piles of Stuff at Mansion
Rick Ross is currently entangled in a great debate with his homies, who insist he has way too much stuff filling closets at his 235-acre Promise Land estate … and based on the visuals, they might be right. Rozay showcased mounds of clothes, shoes and other Boss trinkets Monday...
NME
Mahalia debuts tender new track ‘Bag Of You’
Mahalia has returned with a brand new single, titled ‘Bag Of You’. The song, produced by JD Reid and Max Pope, is the Leicester singer-songwriter’s first release since her EP, ‘Letter To Ur Ex’, which was released earlier this year. “This song is one of...
NME
Watch Louis Tomlinson debut ‘Faith In The Future’ tracks live
Louis Tomlinson released his second album ‘Faith In The Future’ on Friday (November 11) and to celebrate, played an intimate show at New York’s Irving Plaza – check out footage and the setlist below. Tomlinson started the gig by giving ‘Faith In The Future’’s opening track...
NME
Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo releases cover of Indonesian pop icon Chrisye’s ‘Anak Sekolah’
Weezer‘s Rivers Cuomo has released a cover of Indonesian pop icon Chrisye’s 1986 single ‘Anak Sekolah’. The single was released on streaming platforms on November 8 and sees Cuomo singing in Bahasa Indonesia to raucous drums and guitars in a modern, upbeat take on the doo-wop flavoured original. Cuomo has not offered any reasons behind his taking up of the classic track, though he did release a tweet promoting the single with the succint caption “lit bro”.
NME
Bakar returns with sombre new track ‘Pit Stop’
Bakar has returned with new music – watch his video for sombre new track ‘Pit Stop’ below. The London-based singer-songwriter’s new song comes after he shared ‘In Disguise’, a collaboration with Manchester rapper Aitch, earlier this summer. Bakar released his debut album, ‘Nobody’s Home’,...
NME
Confidence Man almost missed collab with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker due to unread Instagram DM
Confidence Man have revealed how their lastest collaboration with Tame Impala came about. Tame Impala’s frontman Kevin Parker remixed the Brisbane quartet’s track ‘Holiday’ for their recent EP ‘RE-TILT‘, which features remixes of some of their songs from their latest album, ‘TILT’.
NME
Watch the first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary ‘Harvest Time’
The first trailer for upcoming Neil Young documentary Harvest Time has been shared – check it out below. Announced last week, Neil Young: Harvest Time features never-before-seen footage that was filmed in northern California, London and Nashville and documents the writing and recording of Young’s classic 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
NME
Listen to NCT member Taeyong’s latest solo release, ‘Fine’
NCT member Taeyong has released his latest solo single, ‘Fine’, through his official Soundcloud account. “I feel I am broken / I’m living on empty,” the NCT leader croons on the soulful ballad track. ‘Fine’ features lyrics written by Taeyong himself, and was also co-composed by the idol. Notably, the track’s SoundCloud credits indicate that the new release is a demo, potentially hinting at an official version of ‘Fine’ to be released sometime in the future.
NME
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
NME
Paul McCartney discusses crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae
Paul McCartney has discussed crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae in an extract from his new book. As revealed yesterday (November 10), the Beatle will release a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ on December 2. Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
NME
You Am I, Those Who Dream, Paledusk and more added to Good Things 2022 line-up
Five new bands have been added to this year’s Good Things line-up, just over two weeks before the touring festival kicks off. Brisbane will be the only city to receive all five additions, with their event – the last on the itinerary, scheduled for Sunday December 4 – hosting sets from seminal alt-rockers You Am I and metal titans To The Grave. The former act will also appear at the Sydney edition – taking place on Saturday December 3 – while To The Grave will double up with a set at Melbourne’s show on Friday December 2.
John Oliver Goes There In Relentless Takedown Of British Royal Family
The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" gets blunt on the subject of monarchy.
NME
Peter Kay on huge tour publicity: “I should only be on the news if I’m dead!”
Peter Kay has discussed the publicity he has received since news of his comeback stand-up tour was revealed, calling it “ridiculous”. The comedian announced a string of UK dates on Sunday (November 6), marking his first stand-up tour since 2010. In December 2017, he cancelled a planned UK tour and stepped back from public appearances due to “unforeseen family circumstances”.
NME
BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN bag two wins each at the 2022 MTV EMAs
K-pop acts BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN have emerged multi-award winners at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs). On the evening of November 13 local time, the EMAs held its 2022 ceremony in Germany. Among the nominated K-pop acts, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN each took home two wins at this year’s awards, while BTS and Tomorrow X Together won one award each.
NME
Kendrick Lamar plays surprise intimate show in London with Sampha
Kendrick Lamar performed a surprise intimate set at Soho House’s 180 The Strand venue in London this week – check out footage below. The rapper, who is currently on the UK and Ireland leg of his ‘Big Steppers’ tour, stopped by the creative hub on Wednesday (November 9) following a three-night billing at The O2.
