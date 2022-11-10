Five new bands have been added to this year’s Good Things line-up, just over two weeks before the touring festival kicks off. Brisbane will be the only city to receive all five additions, with their event – the last on the itinerary, scheduled for Sunday December 4 – hosting sets from seminal alt-rockers You Am I and metal titans To The Grave. The former act will also appear at the Sydney edition – taking place on Saturday December 3 – while To The Grave will double up with a set at Melbourne’s show on Friday December 2.

4 HOURS AGO