ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Local College’s closing due to weather

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Due to the incoming inclement weather, two local colleges have announced they will be closing early. Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus and Wallace’s Sparks Campus in Eufaula will close early today at 12:30 p.m. Wallace will also be closed tomorrow, Friday, November 11 for...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Early County School closure

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Early County School system has announced late this evening due to tomorrow’s weather forecast, Early County schools will be releasing early. On Thursday, November 10, the following Early County Schools will be released:. Elementary School will release at 11:20 a.m. Middle School...
wrbl.com

Nicole’s path will bring tropical storm force winds for portions of the region and torrential rain bands

UPDATE: Impacts…Damaging Winds Could Blow Down Trees And Power Lines. Widespread Power Outages Are Possible. Travel Could Be Difficult, Especially For High Profile Vehicles. Weather Aware Update: Thursday and Veterans Day morning for steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience tropical storm force winds sustained and even stronger gusts up to 50…While the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
wdhn.com

Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
PHENIX CITY, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Rollover on Highway 231 in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)–A rollover crash has occurred in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, near the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds. According to Lieutenant Salas with the Dothan Police Department, an RV was following close behind an SUV when it hit the back of it and caused the SUV to flip.
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

INTERVIEW: November is National Diabetes Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month - a disease that occurs when your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Diabetes impacts about 37 million Americans - including adults and children. Our Tiffany Maddox spoke with a registered dietician - Katherine Hines with Piedmont Columbus Regional...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the city hosted a celebration to honor and recognize those who protect our nation, past and present. The morning began with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library. After, a Veterans Day program was held, featuring multiple guest...
OPELIKA, AL
wfxl.com

One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting

A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

One dead, two others injured in shooting at West Point Depot

Update 11/13: Authorities have confirmed one person has died and two others are injured following a shooting at the West Point Depot Saturday night. Authorities say 53-year-old Terrance Holloway was killed in the shooting. The identities and condition of the two other victims are unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this […]
WEST POINT, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy