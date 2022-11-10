Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Sumter County Schools to close on Nov. 11 due to inclement weather
UPDATE 11/10/2022 5:51 p.m.: All Sumter County Schools will close on Friday, Nov. 11 as Nicole continues to pass through our area. Superintendent Walter Knighton says this includes all after-school activities as well. School will resume normally on Monday, Nov. 14. GEORGIA (WRBL) — As Nicole continues to bring weather aware conditions, Sumter County Schools […]
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
wdhn.com
Local College’s closing due to weather
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Due to the incoming inclement weather, two local colleges have announced they will be closing early. Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus and Wallace’s Sparks Campus in Eufaula will close early today at 12:30 p.m. Wallace will also be closed tomorrow, Friday, November 11 for...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Early County School closure
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — The Early County School system has announced late this evening due to tomorrow’s weather forecast, Early County schools will be releasing early. On Thursday, November 10, the following Early County Schools will be released:. Elementary School will release at 11:20 a.m. Middle School...
Albany Herald
Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
ALBANY – Tropical Storm Nicole could bring wind and rain, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and some heavy rain expected in southwest Georgia as the system passes through the state Thursday and Friday. Some flooding also is possible, depending on the tracking of the huge...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wrbl.com
Nicole’s path will bring tropical storm force winds for portions of the region and torrential rain bands
UPDATE: Impacts…Damaging Winds Could Blow Down Trees And Power Lines. Widespread Power Outages Are Possible. Travel Could Be Difficult, Especially For High Profile Vehicles. Weather Aware Update: Thursday and Veterans Day morning for steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience tropical storm force winds sustained and even stronger gusts up to 50…While the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30.
WALB 10
Tracking the Tropics: Several Ga. counties under tropical storm warning ahead of Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Ahead of potential tropical storm conditions, Thursday afternoon into Friday morning have been declared First Alert Weather days by the WALB First Alert Weather Team. All eyes are on late-season Hurricane Nicole tracking west with landfall late Wednesday night along the southeast Florida Peninsula. The storm’s...
WTVM
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
WTVM
Columbus Civic Center, Feeding the Valley to host third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 19, the Columbus Civic Center will partner with Feeding the Valley, to host the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Due to USDA guidelines, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is for Georgia residents only. Serving will begin at 8am and last until 2pm, while...
wdhn.com
Possible ride shutdowns at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A final decision will be made on Wednesday to determine if the incoming weather could close down certain rides at the National Peanut Festival this Thursday. The National Peanut Festival Board says 35-40 MPH winds could affect the taller rides at the fair, but they do...
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
WTVM
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Rollover on Highway 231 in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)–A rollover crash has occurred in front of the Marathon Gas Station on Highway 231, near the National Peanut Festival Fair Grounds. According to Lieutenant Salas with the Dothan Police Department, an RV was following close behind an SUV when it hit the back of it and caused the SUV to flip.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Albany (Albany, GA)
According to the Dougherty County Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in Albany. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
WTVM
INTERVIEW: November is National Diabetes Awareness Month
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - November is National Diabetes Awareness Month - a disease that occurs when your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Diabetes impacts about 37 million Americans - including adults and children. Our Tiffany Maddox spoke with a registered dietician - Katherine Hines with Piedmont Columbus Regional...
WTVM
Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the city hosted a celebration to honor and recognize those who protect our nation, past and present. The morning began with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library. After, a Veterans Day program was held, featuring multiple guest...
wfxl.com
One injured in Avalon Avenue shooting
A 21-year-old is recovering following a shooting in Albany Sunday. Albany police responded to the 1200 block of Avalon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who lived on West Lincoln. The man told police he was in the...
One dead, two others injured in shooting at West Point Depot
Update 11/13: Authorities have confirmed one person has died and two others are injured following a shooting at the West Point Depot Saturday night. Authorities say 53-year-old Terrance Holloway was killed in the shooting. The identities and condition of the two other victims are unknown at this time. Stay with WRBL.com for updates on this […]
